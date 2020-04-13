Kill Quarantine Boredom with AMC’s ‘Killing Eve’ FREE episode

If you're looking for a show that's both binge-worthy and easy on the pockets this quarantine period, then 'Killing Eve' is right up your alley.

As Rachael Ellengogen of The Sun recommends, it is a great remedy for boredom this stay-at-home season.

Ellengogen adds that the show's Season 3 premieres on Sunday evening.

She also gives a few tips that will help you watch this episode without won't breaking the bank.

How to watch Killing Eve for FREE

According to BBC America, the show is centered on the lives of the two main characters Villanelle the assassin and Eve Polastri.

It's showing on both AMC and BBC America, with the premiere episode called "Slowly Slowly Cathy Monkey".

And just as promised, we will reveal how you can watch Killing Eve's Season 3 episode 1 as suggested by the publication.

As Ellengogen writes, after the spy thriller airs on April 12 at 9 o'clock in the evening, the episode readily becomes accessible to mobile apps and the networks' sites.

Before making this premiere episode free, what viewers of the TV series had to do was log in to their cable subscriptions to avail of the episodes.

Now, it's available on both YouTube TV and Sling, both offering free trials.

James Laird from Techradar also gives money-saving tips of watching the show for absolutely no cost in the Australia, the United States, UK and other countries.

First, Laird emphasized that the first episode of Killing Eve's third season is free to stream in iview which is powered by ABC. It will be available for Aussies at April 13, 12 p.m.

For Americans, the show airs on April 12th at 8 in the evening.

Since most cable packages offer the channels as part of a bundle offer, the show is available on AMC.

Another option for UZ citizens is Hulu.

As Laird states, you can use this popular streaming site through its free trial period.

And, for those living in the United Kingdom, iPlayer is the best option.

Techradar indicates that it should air on the 13th of April at 6 in the morning BST.

In case you aren't located in any of these countries, you can still watch the Killing Eve premiere for free.

Laird states that using a VPN service, ones that offer free trials, should do the trick.

Killing Eve: An Award-Winning Show Worth Watching

There's good reason why there's lots of people looking to watch this show for free.

This TV series has won tons of awards.

To start with, in 2019 Jodie Comer who plays Villanelle bagged an Emmy for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

In addition to that, IMDB states that Sandra Oh, actress who portrayed Eve Polastri was awarded Best Performance by an Actress in Television Series- Drama at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

The show also won in the BAFTA Awards in 2016 for Outstanding Drama series, plus Jodie Comer for Best Leading Actress and Fiona Shaw for Best Supporting Actress.

For the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019, Sandra Oh won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

And, the list goes on.

