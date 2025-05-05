Kim Kardashian has stepped up her security after several disconcerting outbursts from her former husband, Kanye West, prompted fears for his and their children's safety.

The 44-year-old reality TV star is said to have brought in guards 24/7 after manufacturer West, 44, made a series of aggressive claims on social media and in live streams about his ­custody rights.

West said he can't see his four children with Kardashian ― North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 6; and Psalm, 5 ― a claim Kardashian denies.

Sources close to Kardashian have told family members and friends not to post the whereabouts of the kids on social media to ensure their safety.

"She is absolutely horrified," a source said to The Daily Mail. "Every time things get bad with Kanye, somehow they get worse."

West has made public comments, including a rant on a livestream in which he said, "I'mma go get these kids, bro," and complained about legal hurdles to utility companies supervising his interactions with children.

While he claimed he's not, it's been confirmed that he was recently in the presence of Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

There will reportedly be more tension between the former couple soon as Kardashian is preparing to testify in Paris next month about a $10 million jewelry heist at the hands of a taxi driver that occurred in 2016.

The open battle is allegedly affecting the children and the mother.

"Kim doesn't feel safe right now," the source added. "The kids have to deal with a lot already, and now their father is airing these issues publicly. For Kim, this is too much."

Kardashian and West, who married in 2014, divorced in 2022 with arrangements for joint custody.

Although those in Kardashian's camp stress she never plans on limiting West's time with the kids, West's posts say otherwise, which further complicates the custody battle.