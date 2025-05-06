Miley Cyrus and her ex-boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger had an awkward encounter at the 2025 Met Gala.

Body language expert Judi James also weighed in, revealing the former couple's face-off was "a tricky situation" to the Daily Mail.

"Meeting up with an ex at a very public event like this can make for a tricky situation in terms of the body language etiquette," James said, referencing the image showing Schwarzenegger looking at Cyrus as she walked by.

Schwarzenegger, 31, seemed invested and even happy to see the 32-year-old "Flowers" singer; for her part, she looked completely unbothered, James reports.

"Patrick stands to one side here but his smile and his gaze as he watches Miley pass by suggests some sense of secret adoration," she said. "His eye expression looks lit up with excitement and his cheeks are rounded in a smile of what looks like appreciation."

But Cyrus did not bring the same level of energy. "Miley seems oblivious to his warm and maybe encouraging gaze," James added. Though she was wearing angular black sunglasses, "Her eyes or her eye direction behind the shades seems to be directed at the camera and her smile looks like one of fun rather than any sense of residue longing."

Cyrus had heads turning at the Met Gala in a custom Alaïa gown by Pieter Mulier, while Schwarzenegger was dressed in an exaggeratedly large black pinstriped suit by Balmain.

What Led to Their Split

2014: in november she started daiting patrick schwarzenegger until he decided to be an asshole and cheat on her with his exgirlfriend, that's when miley broke up with him leaving him depressed with a fork pic.twitter.com/RqKI2SUMqY — something beautiful🦋 (@milesholy) January 9, 2021

Cyrus and Schwarzenegger had casually dated in the early 2010s before they got back together in a more serious capacity in late 2014. The romance was over by March 2015 after pictures emerged of Schwarzenegger doing body shots off an unidentified woman on spring break.

Though the pair were rumored to have gotten back together shortly after, this breakup would prove to be the final one, as the two went their separate ways for good after dating for only five months.

She went on to marry Liam Hemsworth in 2018. The pair announced their separation in less than a year, finalizing their divorce in 2020.