The Met Gala on May 5, 2025, will take added security steps in light of fears that Kanye West might cause a disturbance.

Sources have revealed that Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and co-chair of the Met Gala, has ordered heightened security protocols for the event due to the possibility of Kanye West causing chaos.

This includes private guards, off-duty police, and personal bodyguards to prevent the rapper from causing a scene.

Although West was not invited, his shenanigans have reportedly set off alarm bells, prompting an added security cordon around the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

One insider close to the event told Radar Online, "Anna is not messing around. There's a full protocol in place if Kanye is spotted anywhere near the carpet."

West's Controversial Posts Raise Concerns

The concerns came from West sharing a recent sketch on social media. The rapper-cum-fashion mogul posted a photo of his jarring KKK-themed frock, which included a pointed hood and open chest. The design elicited an uproar and intensified the concern of the Met Gala's organizers as they prepared for possible disruptions on the biggest night in fashion.

A fashion security expert elaborated, "It's not just about the outfit – it's about the chaos he brings. After what happened at the Grammys, no one's taking chances this time around."

Complicating the West-Gala controversy is West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The reality star, who will be at the gathering, is said to have no interest in any faceoff. Insiders close to the SKIMS mogul insist that she is only focused on her looks and reputation.

An insider added, "The last thing she wants is Kanye pulling a stunt and hijacking the night."

Plans in Place for Kanye's Possible Arrival

Even though West's presence has yet to be confirmed, Wintour and her team are taking no chances. If West tries to disrupt things, the Met Gala has a plan, a separate source said.

"Anna has made it clear – no drama on her carpet," the insider shared, referring to Wintour's firm stance on maintaining the event's exclusive and controlled atmosphere.

This year's Met Gala is co-chaired by Wintour, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams. The theme, "Superfine – Tailoring Black Style," is likely to draw some of the biggest names in fashion and beyond.