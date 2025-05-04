Holly Madison, a former Playboy model and longtime girlfriend of the late Hugh Hefner, is speaking out about her uncomfortable experiences inside the Playboy Mansion.

Madison, now 45, lived at the mansion from 2001 to 2008, during which she became known as Hefner's "main girlfriend" and starred on the reality show "The Girls Next Door" alongside Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson. In a recent interview with SiriusXM's "In Your Dreams," Madison detailed the distress she felt during group sex nights at the mansion.

"Well, it's a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room," she said. "Everybody else in the room, no. That was disgusting. I hated it. I made it very known I hated it."

Madison has been increasingly candid about her time at the Playboy Mansion, describing Hefner as a "master manipulator" and comparing the mansion's environment to a cult. She also likened the atmosphere inside the mansion to that of Scientology, where dissenters are ostracized.

Madison's revelations have sparked renewed discussion about life inside the Playboy Mansion and the pressures faced by the women who lived there. That said, she is not the first Playboy star to voice issues about their time living with Hefner.

Her former co-star Bridget Marquardt also revealed details about Hefner's control over the women, including keeping a "black book" to track who slept with him and when. Kendra Wilkinson, another of Hefner's girlfriends, admitted in her memoir that she needed alcohol or marijuana to endure the group sex nights, echoing Madison's discomfort.

Sondra Theodore, who dated Hefner in the late 1970s and early 1980s, described the relationship as emotionally exhausting and said Hefner's demands grew over time. She recalled feeling like "a sex toy."

Crystal Hefner, Hugh Hefner's last wife, also shared her discomfort with the sexual routines at the mansion. In her memoir, she described intimacy with Hefner as "odd and robotic," and said the encounters felt like going through the motions rather than genuine connection.

Madison now hosts the podcast "Girls Next Level" and the true-crime series "The Playboy Murders."