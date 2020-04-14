Wrong Timing? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Crippled Without Royal Family Amid Crisis

It certainly looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to choosing the perfect timing to push through Megxit, as they now find themselves devastated without the royal family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

No one knew when the peak of the coronavirus would occur, but Prince Harry and Meghan were aware that they could have stayed with the royal family for a longer time just so they could continue supporting each other.

However, they still left and as soon as they stepped down from the monarchy, things became even worse for them due to the worldwide health crisis.

Per royal experts Angela Mollard and Zoe Burrell, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now totally split from the royal family as they are "not in it together".

During the broadcast of the ROYALS podcast, Mollard warned that life will be much harder for the royal couple given the fact that they are now living in the U.S.

"That is very different for them," Ms. Mollard added. "I think it is quite hard for them," Mollard explained.

Prince Harry was said to be somehow regretting Megxit and was feeling homesick. He has reportedly been itching to fly back to the palace, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was forced to stay in Los Angeles with Meghan and their 11-month-old son, Archie.

Meanwhile, Meghan was also said to be having difficulties to meet her mother Doria Ragland, as the health crisis has prevented them from seeing each other due to the quarantine and self-isolation mandate.

Unfortunately for them, it is just the beginning of the consequences they have to face after Megxit, and their actions are now haunting them back for their "wrong" choices -- most especially on Prince Harry's part.

Harry Suffering The Most?

In another episode of the ROYALS podcast, Mollard opened up about how the Duke of Sussex felt so disturb knowing that he can no longer connect with Prince William and his friends in the U.K.

"I very much think that Harry will be suffering from irrelevancy," the royal expert warned. "Right now, the world is not focused on them. He can't do the work that he wants to do."

Prince Harry is expected to feel incapable and powerless soon, as he could struggle to find any work in LA other than military or charity-related jobs.

In addition, the coronavirus pandemic might be making him more vulnerable now since he cannot do anything he wants for Meghan and their 11-month-old son..

Again, things are just starting to get uglier for Harry since he also began to feel unconnected from the royal family.

"He is separated from his family at a time when the rest of the world is using Zoom or WhatsApp to chat with each other," Mollard added. "I can hardly see that happening, he must feel very separate."

The royal expert then compared Harry's current situation to the life which Meghan experienced when she lived in the U.K. The Duchess is now a few kilometers away from her family and friends in LA, and Harry does not have anyone else except for Meghan and Archie.

