Royal Exit: Did 'Pregnant' Meghan Markle Find Royal Life Extremely TIRING?

As a then-expecting mother, did Meghan Markle find royal engagements so tiring that she immediately started plotting her exit from that day?

A lot of possible reasons behind Megxit emerged after Meghan and Prince Harry officially resigned as senior working members of the royal family last March 31.

However, one theory stood out the most, revealing how the moment Meghan found out that she was pregnant with Archie became the same day when she decided to start planning her departure from the royal family.

Sitting with Ann Gripper for an interview on "Podcast Pod Save The Queen", Daily Mirror royal editor Russel Myers revealed that the Duchess of Sussex modestly expressed her desire to end her royal days to safeguard Archie and Prince Harry.

According to Myers, that certain thought clouded her mind, most especially when their roles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex became too "overwhelming" for a pregnant woman like her.

It all started when Meghan and Prince Harry became popular in Australia and New Zealand right after their 2018 royal tour.

During those months outside the monarchy, Meghan was already pregnant with Archie, turning those royal engagements into burdens for her.

"Do you not look back at that tour now and think, actually maybe they were going at it a bit too fast?" The royal editor asked Gripper. "We have talked a bit about, maybe they should have eased themselves into royal life at the beginning, maybe it wouldn't have become so overwhelming."

To recall, the royal couple of Sussex began their 2018 royal tour just a few months after they tied the knot on May 19, 2018. Instead of focusing on each other and preparing themselves for their son, they had to spend most of their time working.

Myers then recalled how the pregnant Meghan was able to keep the pace while looking more amazing than ever despite such a stressful schedule.

However, considering that it was the first set of royal engagements of the Duchess since she became a royal, she probably wanted to show off -- especially when they instantly became the "hottest ticket" then.

"[But] I'm at a loss to explain it, really, and why they found it [royal life] so hard," Myers uttered. "Maybe they did try to do too much."

Meghan Failed To Receive Support?

In the same podcast, both Gripper and Myers assumed that Prince Harry and Meghan had to do all those with restrictions, making everything even worse and more sickening for them.

Thus, it would always be a lesson they should be reminded of in their new life.

In addition, the Daily Mirror journalist unrolled that the best works of Meghan include her collaboration with SmartWorks and the fundraising event she launched for Grenfell.

"Perhaps if she had done other projects like that, she would have found it a bit easier. Only she will know, really, the straw that broke the camel's back," Myers explained.

Although she was tired working for the royal family, the exit would not happen if only she received the support she deserves from the members of the royal family. However, she did too much and never got something in return.

