Abused or Abuser? Timeline of Johnny Depp's Domestic Violence Case vs. Amber Heard

Who would have thought that the fruitful relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard would turn into a marriage full of domestic violence and abuse?

The root of domestic violence case between Depp and Heard started to crawl soon after they got married on February 5, 2015.

Just a month after they held their special day, the 56-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star caught the public's eyes after he showed his finger injury while filming "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" in Australia.

According to Depp, the "Aquaman" actress smashed and threw a vodka bottle at him while his hand was resting on the bar. Heard reportedly sling-shotted the large bottle at him, severing his finger.

After the said legal trouble in Australia, Heard put an end to their ugly 15-month marriage life by filing a divorce on May 23, 2016. Multiple news outlets then reported that the actress stated "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their divorce.

Things started to be more complicated after Heard filed a temporary restraining order against the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" actor in the same month. She claimed that she needed the RO since her ex-husband allegedly abused her.

Because of the photographs that showed Heard's multiple bruises on her face, the judge commanded Depp to be at least a hundred yards away from her and warned him not to contact his ex-wife in any way.

Depp, Heard's Divorce Settlement

In August 2016, the former couple agreed to have a $7 million divorce settlement. Instead of putting it into her pocket, Heard donated the huge amount to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Heard then started a relationship with Elon Musk after her split from Depp, but they broke up months after.

Just when they thought that everything between Depp and Heard has already been settled, the "All The Boys Love Mandy Lane" star penned an op-ed article in The Washington Post titled "I Spoke Up Against Sexual Violence - And Faced Our Culture's Wrath That Has To Change."

The article is about female victims of domestic violence, and the actor's name was dragged into a negative light, causing him to lose his Captain Jack Sparrow role in the award-winning film franchise "Pirates of the Caribbean."

In October 2018, the film's original screenwriter Stuart Beattie spoke with DailyMail TV and officially proclaimed that Depp's time as the focus of the series was already over.

Depp's Defamation Suit

After the op-ed and the article that called Depp a wife-beater damaged his reputation, he filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun and Heard to prevent his life from being devastated further.

The aforementioned article contained the story about how J.K Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, still chose to hire the "wife-beater Depp" in a "Fantastic Beasts" film despite the case against him.

In March 2020, Heard filed an appeal to stop the case since a one-year statute of limitations makes the case invalid.

However, Judge Bruce D. White gave Depp the signal to proceed with his defamation lawsuit since the actor filed the suit within four months of the article's publication in 2016, making it valid.

Between these events, a lot of potential proofs emerged -- from leaked audios to videos -- that made Heard dig her own grave.

Due to the coronavirus, their domestic violence case was put on hold, and they are now required to prepare for another personal hearing soon.

Once it is over, the truth will unfold itself and only then people will be able to know whether Depp is the victim or the abuser.

