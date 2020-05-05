Amber Heard Scandal: Johnny Depp 'Emotionally Abused' By Ex-Wife!

Johnny Depp's close pal just revealed that aside from physical abuse, the actor also suffered from Amber Heard's emotional mistreatment.

Since the legal battle between Depp and Heard restarted, a lot of evidences surfaced about how the "Aquaman" actress allegedly tortured him -- from throwing pots and cutting off the actor's finger.

However, Depp's long-time pal revealed that the "Pirates of the Caribbean actor experienced worse things than the aforementioned incidents during their marriage.

In a statement released by The Blast, Josh Richman narrated how the 34-year-old actress faked a bloody nose and abused Depp emotionally numerous times.

"We, and certainly I knew from Johnny that prior to the wedding that on a night they had an argument, Johnny recounted to me, Amber went into the bathroom, and came out with a Kleenex with red on it, saying he had given her a bloody nose," the 54-year-old "The Fanatic" actor recalled.

He added that the "Charlie and The Chocolate Factory" star retrieved the Kleenex after the incident and found out that the "blood" was a red nail polish. Until now, Depp reportedly still has the tissue which he can use as an evidence in the future.

Richman is one of Depp's close friends who never really felt happy that Johnny married the "London Fields" actress. He continued his statement and talked about how Heard had been so manipulative since the beginning.

"The general view of his friends, which I shared although we hardly knew the full details then, were that Amber Heard emotionally abused and tormented Johnny, cut him away from his real friends, and was emotionally cruel to him," the Richman added.

Heard, Queen Of Faking Injuries?

It was not the first time Heard allegedly faked an injury.

Previously, Depp accused his ex-wife and her sister for staging a domestic abuse scene before her appearance in the court. The actor added that Heard put a fake bruise so that the court would approve her restraining order against him.

Through a 22-page-long declaration that Depp forwarded to the circuit court of Fairfax County, Virginia, he refuted Amber's claim that she had sustained bruises after he threw a cell phone that hit her face on May 21, 2016.

To support his statement, Depp submitted it alongside multiple surveillance footage that showed Heard and her sister goofing around and planning the alleged attack a day after the actress filed for divorce.

"In the first surveillance video, they are laughing, and when Whitney Heard throws a fake punch at Ms. Heard's face, they laugh even harder. They are seen on a different camera continuing to act out the abuse hoax as they enter the elevator," the declaration stated.

In a different incident, Heard claimed that Depp gave her two black eyes the night before she appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on December 16, 2015. However, her celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen denied it and said she did not have any bruises during those days.

"Throughout the day of December 16, 2015, I could see clearly that Amber Heard did not have any visible marks, bruises, cuts, or injuries to her face or any other part of her body," McMillen said.

If her past injuries and evidence are proven fake, Heard could face up to three years in prison.

