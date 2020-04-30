REAL Reason Why Johnny Depp Is Financially Troubled -- EXPOSED!

Despite Johnny Depp's successful career, he continues to struggle financially. Unfortunately, it is because of his own doing and not due to his relationship with Amber Heard.

Depp shocked the world when he agreed to pay Heard a $7 million settlement when they got divorced in 2017. Although it was truly a massive amount, it was actually just a pinch of his net worth.

The 56-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star originally had a net worth around $400 million before it plummeted to $200 million. However, according to the report released by Rolling Stone, he took home $650 million on his films that netted $3.6 billion.

Surprisingly, the magazine pointed out that almost all of his money is now gone and neither the "Aquaman" star nor his former partner Vanessa Paradi ( who got $127 million after their split) are to be blamed.

The financial troubles of Depp started when he filed a lawsuit against The Management Group (TMG), a company being managed by his long time manager Joel Mandel and his brother Robert for alleged negligence, fraud, and breach of fiduciary duty.

According to Stephen Rodrick in his article titled "The Trouble With Johnny Depp," the suit submitted by the actor stated that TMG gave Depp's sister, Christi, and his assistant, Nathan Holmes, $7 million and $750,000 respectively without informing Depp.

Because of this, the "Charlie and The Chocolate Factory" star sought more than $25 million from the company for allegedly taking tens of millions from him plus additional damages.

However, TMG counter-sued and stated that the actor owed them for a long list of unpaid services. They also added that Depp's unfortunate financial situation then was due to his lavish lifestyle.

In the end, the two parties settled their case during a mediation session for an undisclosed amount, according to Deadline.

"Johnny Depp is pleased to have achieved a settlement agreement with The Management Group following the legal action he took against the company in January 2017," a spokesperson for Depp said.

Though it seemed like the end of Depp's financial struggles, the worst came to hit him again.

Depp's Expensive Lifestyle

In the lawsuit filed by the Mandels that contradicted Depp's claims, they revealed that the actor has a $2 million-a-month compulsory spending disorder, and most of it was spent on wines.

"It's insulting to say that I spent $30,000 on wine," the actor disagreed. "Because it was far more."

Depp also allegedly reserved $200,000 of his fortune per month for his private jet.

Aside from these lavish purchases, Depp also bought an entire chain of islands in the Bahamas for $3.6 million back in 2004. When he faced money problems, J.K Rowling saved him by buying his $18-million yacht -- in which he spent hundreds of thousands monthly for its maintenance.

With this luxurious and opulent lifestyle he has, it is not that surprising for him to lose his profits from his award-winning movies and suffer from financial struggles for years.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles