Ben Affleck's Humiliating Sexual Misconduct -- REVEALED!

Ben Affleck's sexual assault has been revisited, and it will be remembered now for the rest of his life.

Hilarie Burton breathed life to Affleck's previous humiliating misconduct through her new book titled "The Rural Diaries: Love, The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm."

In the shocking tell-all book, the 37-year-old, the "A Christmas Wish" actress recalled the incident when Affleck groped her breast while she was working as an MTV VJ on "Total Request Live" in 2003.

According to Burton, she was only 19 at that time but she had to keep it in and continue hosting.

"One of MTV's top brass called me and said, 'You handled that so well,'" Burton recalled. "I didn't realize that I was being groomed-trained to be a good girl and a good sport, someone who would put up with much worse behavior."

Previously, a video clip from the show revealed how the 47-year-old "Good Will Hunting" star shared a story mid-interview to the actress about the moves men use to pick up women.

As he spoke, the actor leaned his arm around the then-teen host who was sporting a yellow bandeau dress.

Although the groping incident was not fully caught on the camera, Burton noticeably moved out of shock on the footage while Affleck smiled before returning to his seat.

In 2017, the former "Total Request Live" host tweeted the revelation and said that she did not forget about it. She posted a follow-up tweet, saying that she had to laugh back at that time so she would not cry.

"He wraps his arm around me and comes over and tweaks my left boob," Hilarie said in the clip on her Twitter page. "I'm just like, 'What are you doing?' Some girls like a good tweakage here and there -- I like a high five."

Meanwhile, after Burton's public declaration, Affleck -- who was with Jennifer Lopez at the time -- publicly apologized and admitted that he acted "inappropriately".

Worse Than Affleck?

Aside from recollecting Affleck's embarrassing misconduct, Burton revealed that she experienced something worse than that during her career on her TV show "One Tree Hill".

In the same book, she outed that the show's creator, Mark Schwahn, was verbally abusive. It got even more severe when he started to touch her inappropriately and even kissed her against her will.

"In my particular fairy tale there had been a villain who pitted female actors against one another, pushed us to do gratuitous sex scenes that always left me feeling ill and ashamed, told young female actors to stick their chests out, put his hands on all of us, and pushed himself on me, forcing unwanted kisses," the "Surprised by Love" actress recollected.

Even though she underwent a lot of assaults in the past, she also mentioned in her book the story about how she fell in love with her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whom she shares two kids with.

