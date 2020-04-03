Ben Affleck Wants Babies With Ana de Armas? The TRUTH!

While most of men nowadays are afraid of commitment, fearful of jumping into marriage and afraid to carry the responsibility of being a father, Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck is ready to make more babies and add to the number of children he already has.

It looks like the 47-year-old actor's new motto in life is "the more, the merrier," as he reportedly wants to have a baby with his new lady love, Ana de Armas.

A source recently revealed that Affleck is on board with the idea of starting a family with his "Deep Water" co-star.

"Ben loves children and loves being a dad," a source told Us Weekly. "He would love to have kids with her one day."

Ever since the duo was cast to play as husband and wife in the said psychological thriller movie and filmed together in New Orleans in November 2019, rumors already sparked that Affleck and De Armas are getting to know each other more.

It could be recalled that it was just last month when the news broke that Affleck is exclusively dating the 31-year-old Cuba native, and the couple is reportedly very happy in each other's arms.

The couple's romances started to heat up after they were spotted "making out" in Cuba's airport security line, minutes before they boarded a private jet for a romantic getaway to Havana.

"They are definitely dating," a source told People.

Another eyewitness told Page Six that Affleck and de Armas' romance are beaming, and they are not afraid to show it.

"I saw Ana grab Ben's arm as they walked out together, they looked super happy-she's absolutely stunning! I totally think they're dating," the eyewitness said.

Seeking A Stable Relationship

Affleck and De Armas's romance came after the "Batman" star himself admitted that he is not into a short-term fling, and instead, he is looking forward to having a stable relationship in the coming years.

During his interview with Good Morning America, Affleck was asked how he sees himself in the next five years. He responded by saying that five years from now, he sees himself happy and completely sober while getting regular visitation time with his kids.

Career-wise, Affleck said he envisions himself starring in three or four movies and directing at least two films that, hopefully, he would be proud of

"And is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship," he added.

Jennifer Garner's Support

As we all know, Affleck shares three kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. They are now co-parenting their children, namely 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel.

The same source said that Affleck's ex-wife is expressing her full support to his newfound romance.

"Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense," the source said. "She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children, and respects him. She is happy in her own life and happy for him and his relationship."

