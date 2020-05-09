Royal Revenge: Meghan Markle's Tell-All Book Could Heavily DAMAGE Royal Family

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plotting to drop more damaging revelations about the royal family through their upcoming tell-all book?

Following their exit from The Firm, Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly preparing for the release of their tell-all biography titled "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family in Britain and the Commonwealth".

According to First Post, the book's co-authors Omid Scobie (Harper's Bazaar royal editor) and Carolyn Durand (Elle Magazine royal correspondent) previously revealed that the upcoming book will discuss the false reports and misapprehensions about the Sussexes.

The first two words of the book title look like a death blow to the royal family already. However, a royal expert expressed his fears that the upcoming book might be used by Meghan and Prince Harry to take their revenge to the monarchy.

The May 2020 issue of New Idea Magazine claimed that Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and the other members of the royal family are currently gearing up for the negative impact that Prince Harry and Meghan will cause through their tell-all book.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told the entertainment news magazine that Buckingham Palace is bracing itself since they are worried the royal couple will use "Finding Freedom" to take their revenge and "settle scores."

"There will be fears the couple wants to settle scores and put their spin on what went wrong with Meghan's brief royal life," Dampier expressed. "The Queen has done everything she can to make them feel welcome and leave the door open for them to return. But this book [is] only going to make things much worse."

He added that it scares him to imagine that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will use the biography to aggressively criticize Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have been covering the Sussexes' supposed duties since the controversial Megxit on March 31.

The royal expert also tagged Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with the Cambridges as the "most messy" among the royal rifts.

"If Harry repeats the cry that William didn't welcome Meghan and queried if she was suitable princess material, the brothers will fall out again, and it will become impossible for them to heal the rift," Dampier went on.

The feud between the Cambridges and Sussexes has been making headlines for years now. To recall, the rumors about it began when Meghan reportedly made Kate cry during the winter of 2018.

However, royal reporter Katie Nicholl clarified that it was Princes Harry and William who drifted apart after the Duke of Sussex accused his brother of not putting an effort to welcome Meghan in the family.

"Harry felt William wasn't rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so. They had a bit of a fall-out, which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort. That's when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them," Nicholl disclosed back then.

If the book ends up truly damaging for the monarchy, then royal watchers can no longer expect reconciliation between the brothers anymore.

