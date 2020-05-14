Depp Trouble: Johnny Depp Sparks MAJOR Concern After Phone Hacking Allegation

Johnny Depp has started another legal battle, admitting that he faced a massive privacy concern for over a decade.

Depp's case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, is yet to come to an end. However, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star unrolled another issue and accused one of the largest media companies in the U.K. of hacking his phone and invading his privacy.

According to The Blast's sources, the 56-year-old actor filed a legal case against News Group Newspapers, a British subsidiary of the American-run news corporation that operates The Sun and News of the World.

In the written claim, Depp sued for "multiple breaches" of his privacy and "misuse of private information, including the illegal interception of his voicemail messages and other unlawful data gathering."

He also revealed that his team previously investigated the matter and found out that the actor's phone was hacked for more than a decade between 1996 to 2010. The evidence led them to conclude that the media company repeatedly invaded his private life.

The fight between Depp and News Group Newspapers is a bitter and massive battle, as the actor previously took legal action against The Sun for libel after labeling him a "wife-beater."

Depp's team clarified that the new case is not for "financial reward" but was made out of "principle." In addition, they asked the company to admit their wrongdoings in gathering information for the articles published by The Sun.

In the end, the actor said that he only wants to "to protect his family, to seek justice for a wholly unjustifiable wrong which (the company) has yet to fully admit, and to uncover the truth about what went on."

"Our Barrister David Sherborne has represented Princess Diana, and also Elton John, Jude Law, Hugh Grant, and Prince Harry in hacking claims against the Sun," Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, told The Blast. "The Sun has paid out tens of millions of pounds to settle dozens of illegal hacking claims for one reason - because they did it."

What Information Did The Sun Publicize?

Depp claimed that the tabloid stole critical information about his personal life, specifically the pregnancies of his two children and the articles regarding his daughter's illness.

In 1998 and 2002, The Sun allegedly revealed both of Depp's girlfriends' pregnancies to the public. The actor claimed that the newspaper used his "pals" to cover the real tactics they made to gather sensitive information.

"These details were obviously intrusive and sensitive and included the stages of the pregnancies, our client's movements and plans (showing clear surveillance of him)," the lawsuit said.

He also narrated how the tabloid publicized the health condition of his then 7-year-old daughter. The articles allegedly made him feel angry and violated.

In the following years since The Sun made the write-up, Depp has opened up about his daughter Lily-Rose Depp's 2007 hospitalization for kidney failure and how it became one of the darkest moments of his life.

