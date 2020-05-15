Queen Abdication: Queen Elizabeth II Reveals Shocking Plan Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Queen Elizabeth II finally revealed her real plan on whether she will abdicate or not amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Queen and Prince Philip are still staying at Windsor Castle together due to the heightened number of coronavirus cases in the U.K. The situation caused most of royal watchers to theorize that Her Majesty might finally abdicate and give the throne to Prince Charles.

However, the Queen remains unstoppable, as she revealed her plan in the coming months as the monarch.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, palace aides disclosed that Queen Elizabeth II will not step down anytime soon despite staying in quarantine for an indefinite period.

"She can't be seen to be going against official government advice, but it's fair to say she's looking forward to getting back to normal," the source of the new outlet said. "It's a delicate line but I think we will see her doing private audiences again and more of the work we are used to seeing her do in public at some point in the future."

The Buckingham Palace has not yet released an official statement about the return of Her Majesty. However, Queen Elizabeth II is said to have ironed out her plans for post-lockdown life, making it clear that she will come back as soon as it is safe for her to do so.

Instead of finally giving way to Prince Charles, the Queen reportedly expressed her intention to work "harder than ever" once she is back at the Buckingham Palace. By then, she will continue to adhere to the lockdown and social-distancing measures approved by the U.K. government.

Queen Doesn't Want "Zoom Monarchy"

Previously, royal biographer Andrew Morton suggested that the COVID-19 would turn everything into "a Zoom monarchy" and Queen Elizabeth II as the "Her Majesty the screen."

"The COVID-19 virus isn't going away soon and will be with us for months, if not years. It would be far too risky for the Queen to start meeting people on a regular basis," Morton reasoned out.

However, another source from Vanity Fair debunked the idea and said that reigning from a screen is never Queen Elizabeth II's view.

"There's a keenness to get back to doing the sort of work she has always done. She very much believes in being seen," the insider explained.

Nonetheless, such desire not be possible until she is able to safely return to Windsor Castle to start performing her duties again.

Her absence due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic might soon be the longest period that she has kept herself away from her royal duties and engagements in her 68-year long reign. Typically, the Queen only spends a little summer break at Balmoral Castle before she resumes doing her duties again.

Queen Elizabeth II made her last royal engagement at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 before isolating herself with Prince Philip. She canceled important events like Trooping of the Colour, the Order of the Garter Service, and her garden parties due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, her plans for a state visit from South Africa got threatened, as well.

