Cyber Danger! Lady Gaga, Donald Trump In HUGE Trouble After Massive Hack

Lady Gaga and U.S. President Doland Trump are among a slew of personalities in serious trouble after a prominent celebrity law firm was subjected to a cyberattack by an unnamed group of hackers who are now threatening to release the data they stole.

According to reports, the hackers attacked the internal data system of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, which is led by Attorney Allen Grubman. Grubman is famous for being the top entertainment attorney in the industry, representing big names like Lady Gaga, Madonna, Mariah Carey, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Priyanka Chopra and more.

On Wednesday (May 13), the hackers demanded a whopping $21 million from the law firm in exchange for the 756 gigabytes of data they stole. These data include confidential documents like contracts and alleged personal email from a Hollywood host and music stars.

Lady Gaga Legal Files Exposed

Instead of giving in to the hackers' demands, the law firm allegedly hired a cyber-extortion specialist. This pushed the hackers to release 2.4 gigabytes of files on Thursday, which reportedly focused on the law firm's work with Lady Gaga.

The Rolling Stone reported that the first batch of released files contains the pop icon's contract sent to producers, collaborators and members of her concert tour entourage. It includes confidential information about Lady Gaga's promotional agreement, expense sheets, performer agreements, and confidentiality agreement forms.

As of writing, Lady Gaga's camp is yet to comment on the issue.

Attack On Trump

After releasing the 2.4 gigabytes of files, the group of hackers posted a cryptic message saying they are doubling up the ransom since their first demand was not met. The group also threatened to release dirt they got on U.S. President Donald Trump if the ransom will not be paid in full in a week.

"The ransom is now [doubled to] $42,000,000 ... The next person we'll be publishing is Donald Trump. There's an election going on, and we found a ton of dirty laundry on time," the hackers warned.

"Mr. Trump, if you want to stay president, poke a sharp stick at the guys. Otherwise, you may forget this ambition forever. And to you voters, we can let you know that after such a publication, you certainly don't want to see him as president ... The deadline is one week."

However, it is not clear why and how the hackers are connecting Trump to Grubman when the two have not worked as a client, as private businessmen, or even during Trump's administration.

The group also threatened to destroy the law firm if they do not see the money that they want.

Refusal to Negotiate

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Grubman is refusing to negotiate and cooperate with the hackers' demands.

"His view is, if he paid, the hackers might release the documents anyway. Plus, the FBI has stated this hack is considered an act of international terrorism, and we don't negotiate with terrorists," a source revealed.

In a statement, the law firm said that they are closely working with federal law enforcement to address the situation.

