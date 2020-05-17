Queen Elizabeth II Heartbreak: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NEVER Going Back To Monarchy

Queen Elizabeth II may not be able to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the monarchy ever again.

Despite their abrupt decision to leave the firm, Prince Harry and Meghan received an assurance from Queen Elizabeth II that they would still be welcomed with "open arms" if ever they decide to come back.

However, such thing might be impossible now after an expert shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "absolutely have no plans" on returning to their previous royal lives.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, royal expert Marlene Koenig expressed her belief that the royal couple will not reconsider Megxit , which they pushed last March 31, after they established themselves outside the royal family.

"Absolutely not, not going to happen. They have made their decision, and the Queen has accepted it," Koenig said, explaining how the departure is not something they could easily take back.

Instead of waiting for the impossible thing to happen, Koenig believes that the royal family will have the core members of the royal family to take over and make up for the Sussexes.

For instance, it has been noticeable how Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped up and do more duties than before after Prince Harry and Meghan left. They also remarkably performed several engagement ever since the coronavirus pandemic started.

"Obviously not right now, once we've passed COVID-19, and people are able to go out again and live far more normal lives," Koenig continued. "I also certainly think Sophie will be taking more as well. I don't think they're needed."

In addition, Prince Harry and Meghan are now ironing out everything before the release of their tell-all biography titled "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family in Britain and the Commonwealth".

Royal expert Phil Dampier previously said that the book will burn the bridges between the Sussexes and the royal family, just like how Princess Diana's secret tapes did when they became the basis to create her biography titled "Diana: Her True Story."

"There will be fears the couple wants to settle scores and put their spin on what went wrong with Meghan's brief royal life," Dampier expressed. "The Queen has done everything she can to make them feel welcome and leave the door open for them to return. But this book [is] only going to make things much worse."

Prince Harry, Meghan Will Be TOO Busy

Aside from their tell-all book, Koenig also mentioned how Prince Harry and Meghan will be busier with their new lives now.

Per the expert, the royal couple will continue to stay connected with the charities they have been made patrons of when they were still considered as working royals. However, this time, they will expand their works through their new non-profit organization.

"By that time, I think they'll be on a financial foothold for themselves, and they will have made more decisions on where they are going to live and what their new non-profit will be. But I think they've made their decision and I don't think there's any going back," the expert explained.

Last month, the royal couple released the new Greek-inspired name for their venture -- Archewell. They revealed that the word Arche (which means "source of action") had also inspired the name for their one-year-old son, Archie.

