Royal Exit: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry PLANNED Megxit From The Start!

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plot Megxit from the very start?

Prince Harry and Meghan stunned the royal family with their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family early this 2020.

They have since started their new lives with their one-year-old son Archie at Los Angeles. The are also expected to go back to zero through their new non-profit venture Archewell.

While it seemed like Megxit was an abrupt move since they wanted to have some privacy, a royal expert has claimed that the royal couple planned about their departure since the beginning of their royal lives.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl revealed to Australian news site 9Honey that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex desire to gain international fame as soon as possible.

"The speed at which the Sussexes have turned their lives around, has surprised everybody," Nicholl divulged. "I don't think it's a huge surprise they moved overseas, that was inevitable. I think the speed at which it's happened has surprised people."

Despite the sudden decision, Prince Harry and Meghan indicated numerous times that they have plans on stepping outside the monarchy.

According to Nicholl, the Sussexes want to be international royals, and they would only be able to do that by leaving the shackles of The Firm.

The royal expert then narrated how the royal couple's vision to make a difference on the world stage pushed them to dream of establishing their own international empire.

"I was told from a very early stage in their courtship, they had told a friend of Harry's that Meghan met quite early on that they wanted to be international roving royals and that was going to be their focus," the royal commentator continued.

Because of this, it did not surprise Nicholl when she heard about Prince Harry and Meghan quitting. Instead, she was more surprised by the fact that they did it sooner than expected.

To recall, even the royal couple's relationship progressed too quickly. Just over a year after they started to see each other, they got engaged in November 2017 and held their luxurious royal wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

After they welcomed Archie on May 6 last year, the Sussexes started to dream of having a more private life for their family of three -- most especially after the duchess became the target of criticisms of U.K. tabloids.

Prince Harry, Meghan's Hints

Months before they announced Megxit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed signs that they were planning to leave their royal lives as soon as possible.

Last year, in the ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," Prince Harry fueled speculations of them leaving the U.K. and the royal family.

Meanwhile, Meghan also gave a heartbreaking statement about how she was struggling due to the demands of being a royal.

"I have said for a long time to H-that's what I call him-It's not enough to just survive something, right? That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive, you've got to feel happy. I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I really tried," Meghan tearfully said before Prince Harry attacked the media.

The couple took a six-week break from their royal duties and spent the holidays away from the royal family. When they came back, they unrolled their decision to quit as senior members of the royal family.

