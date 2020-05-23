King's Doom: Prince Charles DEVASTATED After Prince Harry Heartbreak

Prince Charles and Prince Harry's relationship have always been complicated and complex, but no one expected that the father would be even devastated after Megxit.

Prince Harry is now trying to live his life the way he always wanted to in Los Angeles with his wife, Meghan Markle, and 1-year-old son, Archie. Though he remains connected with the royal family, the Duke of Sussex's closer relationship with David Foster compared with Prince Charles reportedly hurt the heir to the throne.

During Katharine McPhee's interview with Access Hollywood, she revealed that Prince Harry is really close with her husband David, so much so that their relationship is almost like of a father and son.

"My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They're so cute, they're like father and son," the 36-year-old "The House Bunny" actress said.

For what it's worth, Foster reportedly helped Prince Harry and Meghan to move to Vancouver Island before they jetted to Los Angeles.

With the said surprising revelation though, a royal expert said that McPhee's revelation hurt the future King.

"Charles loves his son very much," royal expert Brittani Barger told Daily Stat Online. "I think it would sting a little for any parent to hear someone say that their child has a parent/child relationship with someone other than their parents.|

The fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their royal lives to relocate to the U.S. probably made it even more painful for Prince Charles.

Brittani also cited the 2011 reports that claimed Prince William called the father of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, "dad."

"If Charles was indeed hurt when he heard Prince William referred to Michael Middleton as 'dad', then I'd say if he heard this statement, it would sting a bit," the royal expert went on.

Prince Charles' Relationship With Prince Harry

For several years before Princess Diana's death, Prince Charles had a detached relationship with his sons.

Only when the Princess of Wales succumbed that he finally underwent a "monumental change" in parenting Prince William and Prince Harry, as he had to raise his two teenage sons alone.

"I think at first, when Prince Charles became a father, he left a lot of the parenting to Princess Diana. We can see that in the hugging, the laughing, the cuddling that she did. After her death, it changes completely," Lady Montagu said in the documentary "The Queen and Prince Charles: Mother and Son."

Meanwhile, former royal butler Grant Harrold -- who worked for Prince Charles and his family for several years -- described the Prince of Wales as a "very considerate father."

Unfortunately, the father and son seemed to have strained their relationship once again when Prince Harry announced his departure from The Firm.

According to Page Six, Prince Charles was firmly at odds with the Duke of Sussex's decision, which left him "floored."

Furthermore, the same story claimed that Prince Harry's relationship with the heir to the throne and his stepmother, Camilla, has always been complicated.

