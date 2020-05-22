Royal Pain: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle FAKING Happiness Before Megxit

Were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faking their image by hiding their unhappiness before Megxit?

Prince Harry and Meghan always make sure that they project themselves rightfully whenever they are in public. Such a move is truly moving, especially since they had been the subject of scrutiny of the British tabloids before their royal exit.

Despite that, however, royal commentators observed how the two previously masked themselves with happy faces when they were still part of The Firm even though they were not happy at all.

In her recent interview with Nine.com.au, royal biographer Katie Nicholl recalled the time when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started their tour to South Africa -- which was featured in an ITV special documentary.

During that time, things were not happening according to their plans as they struggled with unwanted and negative media attention.

Nicholl pointed out that Meghan "made everything look easy" even when nothing was easy for her in the first place.

"They projected a very happy image of themselves - Meghan and Harry - but scratch beneath the surface and all wasn't what it seems," Nicholl disclosed. "They were both unhappy, Meghan particularly, there were big parts of her new life that she was finding hard to adjust to."

In the same ITV documentary, royal watchers noticed how miserable the two looked like, and royal biographer Angela Levin seconded this observation.

"I think he feels and looks incredibly miserable and unhappy," Levin said. "Meghan is unhappy too, and it seems incredibly sad that they can't seem to help each other at the moment."

Prince Harry would always flaunt his sunny character as a royal prince. However, everything seemed to have changed prior to the documentary. In fact, some eagled-eye royal watchers described him as a "sad prince" in some sightings during their tour.

In one photo where Meghan wore a hijab, Prince Harry looked unhappy while she was all smiles.

One netizen took notice and said, "What a mistake Harry! Just look at his face."

"Thats one unhappy chappy on the right," another one wrote.

Prince Harry, Meghan Finally Free!

Although the royal commentators pointed out the times they noticed the couple's unhappiness, there was one point in the ITV documentary where Meghan finally opened up how she was struggling due to the demands of being a royal.

"I have said for a long time to H-that's what I call him-It's not enough to just survive something, right? That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive, you've got to feel happy. I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I really tried," Meghan tearfully said.

Everything has changed when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down as senior royal members. In their first post-Megxit appearance, the happiest photograph of the two were captured.

When the royal couple attended the Endeavour awards at Mansion House in London, royal photographer Samir Hussein snapped the two as they stepped out arm-in-arm and walked through the rain.

"I spoke to some of their team, and they were really happy about it and talking about it," Hussein told Us Weekly, referring to the image where Meghan and Harry gazed and smiled at each other in the rain.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles