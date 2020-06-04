Jennifer Aniston on 'Friends': Rachel Green Let Her Earned THIS Much!

Thanks to the TV show "Friends," Jennifer Aniston made it big not only in the entertainment industry but also inflated her net worth.

Even though the show ended decades ago, if you learn of her former salary, you will notice how staggering it is even in the 90's standards.

Jennifer Aniston became one of the highest-paid TV actresses on any show.

It's good to be Rachel Green.

Auditioning for the NBC comedy "Friends" did a lot of good for Jennifer Aniston, and her star status rises even more after nabbing the role of Rachel Green.

Millions of watchers fell in love with the sitcom. Jennifer Aniston even inspired the famous "Rachel" haircut.

Now, Jennifer Aniston is a famous and highly-paid actress in the entire world.

"Friends" was aired for ten seasons from 1994 until 2004. During its peak, all six actors playing main characters including Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston, made $1 million per episode.

If each episode runs approximately 20 to 20 minutes, Jennifer Aniston made $45,000 per minute for each "Friends" episode.

But this didn't happen without any controversy.

In the 90s and early 20s, the pay gap between men and women was documented. However, on "Friends," the pay wasn't divided between genders but by actors.

All cast members of "Friends" started getting $22,500 per episode, as per the Standard UK.

But with careers taking different routes, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were paid more than the other four actors on the show, until they stood their ground.

In an interview, Aniston said, "I'm aware that I have had a pretty easy time in terms of my experience in the business. But even back on 'Friends,' it wasn't so much about women being paid the same as men - some of the women were being paid more."

According to past reports, all six stars threatened to leave the production of the show if the issue wasn't addressed.

"The negotiations were more about, 'We're doing equal work, and we all deserve to be compensated in the same way.' I wouldn't feel right going to work knowing someone was getting x amount, and I was getting something greater," Aniston revealed.

As per Entertainment Weekly, talks started around the third season where they were "spurred by a lucrative 'Friends' syndication deal, which would fetch about $4 million per episode for Warner Bros, or at least $192 million on the syndication rights for the first two seasons alone."

To match the rest of the cast's, Aniston and Schwimmer agreed to have a pay cut.

After the salaries have been adjusted, by the third season, all actors made $75,000 per episode.

By the ninth and tenth season, each of them made $1 million per episode or $45,000 per minute of airtime.

Up to this day, "Friends" cast have the second-highest-paid actors in TV history.

The highest-paid is "The Big Bang Theory."

Jim Parson got $1.2 million per episode, while Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helbert made $1 million per episode as well.

READ MORE: Lea Michele Nightmare: More Co-Stars CONFIRM Actress' Vile Behavior

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles