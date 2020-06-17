Royal Suffering: Prince Harry Regretting Coming With Meghan Markle To LA?

It seems like Prince Harry is developing some remorse after he made the abrupt decision to leave the royal family.

Nearly three months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially left the monarchy, most royal family news about them highlighted the struggles they continue to face after they relocated to Los Angeles.

Compared to Meghan, the Duke of Sussex is said to be suffering more since he does not have friends in the state, nor he is familiar with the places around it.

Because of the said issues and multiple conflicts, a source revealed that Harry is somehow having regrets since Los Angeles is not what he expected it to be. It didn't help that the Prince had "unrealistic expectations" about LA and life in Hollywood.

"Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry. And he wasn't expecting to be faced with so many obstacles," the insider told Us Weekly. "[He] saw L.A. through rose-colored glasses."

The royal couple reportedly considered moving elsewhere though, but they are staying in California for now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since California and England are two completely different places, a lot of people expected the royal prince to experience a culture shock as soon as he relocated to the U.S. with Meghan.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reported previously that Harry told his friends he cannot believe how his life "has been turned upside down" after he lost the military connections and the service titles he used to have.

"Harry has told friends he is really missing the army as well as his military appointments," a source told the media outlet. "He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces."

The source went on and revealed how happy the Duke was when he was serving the army, as well as when he met the Duchess of Sussex. However, he never predicted that things would turn out the way they did after Megxit.

Prince William, Royal Family Helping Harry

Although Prince Harry had a big feud with his older brother, Prince William was still the first person Harry turned to.

Ever since the family of three settled down in Los Angeles, the Duke of Cambridge became aware of his brother's struggles -- including the safety and security challenges that the Sussexes are facing right now.

"William's advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer," the insider said. "He's concerned about his brother's well-being and safety."

Prince William is also said to be helping Harry adjust to his new life by making himself available whenever his little brother needs someone to talk to.

Aside from the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry has also been in contact with Queen Elizabeth II in the past few weeks. According to source, Her Majesty has "been reaching out to Harry to see if he's OK and has offered to help out if needed" even though she is currently isolating herself at Windsor Castle.

For now, only time will tell whether Prince Harry will return to the royal family with his wife Meghan Markle.

