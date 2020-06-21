Amber Heard A Liar? Johnny Depp Didn't Do THIS, Says Witness

Amber Heard's bruises during his relationship with Johnny Depp were her biggest proof of domestic abuse. However, a witness said it was not the actor who caused them.

Previously, Heard provided "evidence" to support her domestic violence accusation against Depp. In her court filings, she included photos of her bruises on her face and scars on her arms and claimed that Depp caused all of them.

The "Charlie and Chocolate Factory" actor has since denied the aforementioned abuse and said that it was Heard who abused him numerous times during their marriage.

A few months after the photos of the "Aquaman" star emerged, concierge Trinity Esparza quashed the claims and said that Heard got them while her ex-husband was out of the country.

As reported by The Mirror, Esparza saw the hand marks on Heard's neck two weeks after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor allegedly threw a phone at her on May 21, 2016.

She added that she also saw a mark on the left side of the actress' face, opposing Heard's previous claim that it was the right side of her face which had been hurt.

"She dropped her keys down the elevator chute," Esparza said, revealing how Heard obtained the marks. "She had bruises on her neck and a Band-Aid."

Esparza is the head concierge at Los Angeles' Eastern Columbia building, where Depp owns multiple units and where Heard used to stay.

According to Mirror, Depp's legal team will also use Esparza's statement in his libel suit against News U.K. after The Sun labeled him a "wife beater."

Meanwhile, Depp's lawyer Adam Waldman said that Esparza's deposition proves that the actor never harmed his ex-wife.

"It turns out, Amber Heard actually was damaged in June 2016, with finger shaped marks on her throat, bandaged arm and a bruised left eye," Waldman shared. "The one person we know did not do it is Johnny Depp, who had been on tour and out of the country for [two] weeks."

What's The Latest In The Suit

While the coronavirus pandemic has not been eased down yet, the "Lone Ranger" star is expected to continue his libel suit a couple of weeks from now. Depp reportedly arrived in London on Saturday, but he is required to undergo a two-week quarantine period first to ensure everyone's safety.

As for Heard, she recently lost a bunch of important individuals while preparing for her next trial.

Recently, "Time's Up" co-founder Roberta Kaplan and the other lawyers handling Heard's case left her legal team, as stated in new legal documents obtained by The Blast.

"The undersigned moves for entry of an order permitting Robert Kaplan, John Quinn, Julie Fink, Davida Brook to withdraw as counsel of record for Defendant Amber Laura Heard," the document read.

The team's departure came after Heard's makeup artist, Melanie Inglessis, refused to give a live remote testimony about her 2019 declaration.

