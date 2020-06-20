Amber Heard In A Threesome? Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Of Three-Way Affair!

Amber Heard is infamous for her alleged affair with Elon Musk during her marriage with Johnny Depp. However, new reports emerged that Cara Delevingne was also involved in the said illicit romance.

In the new explosive documents obtained by DailyMail, it was revealed that Josh Drew -- the ex-husband of Heard's close friend Raquel "Rocky" Pennington -- appeared in a deposition recorded on November 19, 2019.

At that time, he claimed that the actress had a threesome with the Delevingne and Musk.

Josh added that the affair took place when the "Aquaman" actress was only separated from Depp but still married to him.

"Did Rocky tell you that Amber Heard was having an affair with Cara Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp?" attorney Benjamin Chew asked, to which Josh replied, "Yes."

Depp's attorney threw a follow-up question, confirming whether Rocky ever mentioned that Musk and Delevingne spent a night with Amber in November 2016.

According to Josh, his ex-partner confirmed that the three met, but he does not know the specific date.

Despite confirming the three-way affair, Atty. Chew did not stop biting for more information about Heard's relationship with Musk and Delevingne.

To be more specific, Depp's attorney asked Josh again if Rocky told him that Amber spent the night together with the model and SpaceX CEO while she was still married to the actor. Josh, again, confirmed that it happened.

"So they were having a three-way affair, correct?" the attorney clarified as Drew responded affirmatively.

To recall, Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016 -- 15 months after they got married. The judge only signed off eight months later, making their separation official in January 2017.

With that said, if Drew's statements are true, then Heard indeed committed a three-way affair.

Heard's First Cheating Incident

Aside from the deposition, Depp also included in his defamation suit against Heard that she had an affair with the tech mogul soon after their wedding in February 2015.

According to the legal documents, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor flew overseas for a shoot in March 2015 when Heard and Musk were first spotted together.

A personnel in the Eastern Columbia Building, where Depp's penthouse was located, proved the statement true and testified that the actress asked for the staff to give Musk a parking garage access before welcoming him "late at night."

To support his accusation, Depp doubled down by subpoenaing the SpaceX lead and demanding for the texts, emails, or communications he exchanged with Heard during their marriage.

Specifically, Depp wants to know what Heard told the tech mogul back on May 21, 2016 about their reported blowout fight which led the actress to seek a restraining order.

However, last month, Musk took a shot at Depp's fans over accusations that he had an affair with a married woman.

"This is false. JD's team put out 'video evidence,' but conveniently excluded the date stamp, as it was well after JD & AH had separated," the tech billionaire wrote in response to a news link that claimed Heard cheated on Depp with him.

