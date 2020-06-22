Royal Shame: Prince Andrew RISKING Royal Family, Could Be Arrested

Jeffrey Epstein's case in the U.S. remains unresolved, thanks to Prince Andrew who has reportedly provided zero cooperation to the investigation of the late billionaire pedophile and convicted sex offender.

The prolonged, unprogressive investigation caused a U.S. lawyer to demand the Duke of York's appearance and face the FBI interview as soon as possible to answer questions about Epstein's alleged illegal acts.

In an exclusive interview with Express U.K., the representative of three of Epstein's victims, Attorney Spencer Kuvin, called out the duke to cooperate.

"My advice to him as a human being is to step up, be a man and give whatever information he can to help bring co-conspirators to justice," Kuvin exclaimed. "Don't hide in your bunker like a whimpering coward."

He also took his chance to warn Prince Andrew about possibly traveling to America to run away from federal agents, a move which he called "insanely stupid." If this happens, the Florida-based attorney said the royal could be arrested for failing to cooperate.

"If he were to set foot anywhere in America or on US territory, it would be like poking the bear - he could be arrested for failing to co-operate," Kuvin shared.

Prince Andrew vs. U.S. DOJ

Kuvin's remarks came after the U.S. Department of Justice submitted a formal request to the Home Office in pursuit of cross-questioning the Duke of York.

The request aims to force Prince Andrew to answer questions about his ties to Epstein since he has been reportedly avoiding the authorities for the interview.

However, his legal team fought back multiple times, claiming that the royal prince has approached them at least three times to be a witness. Prince Andrew's camp said that the U.S. DOJ was "misleading" the public and was just doing things for publicity.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," one source told The Telegraph earlier this year. "The Duke is more than happy to talk to the FBI, but he hasn't been approached by them yet."

The insider added that the Duke of York has been preparing for the investigations and such by calling weekly meetings with his lawyers at Royal Lodge in Windsor and at Buckingham Palace.

Even in November 2019, the Duke proclaimed that he was "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required."

The promised cooperation with authorities came after Prince Andrew appeared in an ill-judged BBC interview, during which he received plenty of criticisms. In the said interview, he spoke to Emily Maitlis about his friendship with the pedophile billionaire and the allegations of sexual impropriety with a then-underage Virginia Roberts.

Prince Andrew A Trafficker, Too?

Amid the exchange of words between Prince Andrew's legal team and the U.S. authorities, the duke faced another humiliation after the Netflix four-part docu-series titled "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich" dropped some bombshell revelations about his ties with Epstein.

Steve Skully, Epstein's former IT employee on Little Saint James Island, claimed that he saw the Duke of York touching a woman when he stayed at the billionaire's private Caribbean island in the early 2000s.

"Jeffrey hung out with a lot of powerful and well-known figures both politically and financially, and I mean British royalty," Skully revealed in the documentary. "It was probably around 2004, I saw Prince Andrew. He was at the pool. He was with at that time an unknown girl to me."

He then confirmed that the young woman did not have any top on, with Prince Andrew engaging with her in foreplay.

"He was grabbing her, and grinding against her," Skully recalled, which was the same statement he previously disclosed to The Sun.

As of writing, Prince Andrew nor his team has spoken about the new controversy. However, it is expected that Epstein's victim will finally get the answers once the duke presents himself.

