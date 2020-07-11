Johnny Depp Lying? Actor Allegedly Changes Story On Severed Finger

The public is now assuming that Johnny Depp might be lying after suddenly changing one of his allegations against Amber Heard.

The three-week libel case trial between Depp and News Group Newspaper has started, and the court heard a different statement from what Depp previously claimed in the exclusive video released by DailyMail.com.

During the third day of Depp's cross-examination at the high court in London, his official account on how his marriage with Heard ended up in divorce came under careful examination.

According to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, he jetted to Australia with Heard to film the fifth installation of the franchise in March 2015. Ever since the former couple flew to the country, Depp said that he started to realize that their marriage was doomed.

"She was unwilling to sign a prenup," Depp recalled. "My attorneys tried to get her to sign a postnup agreement."

He added that the "Aquaman" star started yelling at him soon after his attorneys asked her to sign the postnup.

However, Sasha Wass QC, representing the Sun, accused him of causing the feud since he had been drinking too much again and taking MDMA pills.

"That night the complainant shoved Ms. Heard into a ping-pong table, threw bottles through window panels of a glass door, then grabbed Ms. Heard and tore off her nightgown," the statement read, referring to the March 4, 2015 incident.

Wass added that Depp even shoved the actress and allegedly smashed her head against the fridge, but Depp replied to each accusation and said, "not true," "no, ma'am," or "fabrication."

"After Miss Heard threw the second vodka bottle at me, which severed the tip of my finger and crushed the bone, is when I began what I would feel as some species of nervous breakdown," the actor added. "I didn't want to live at that time."

During that heated argument between Depp and Heard, they caused up to $150,000 damage to the rented home.

The Sun's Barrister also revealed that Depp painted a male genital organ on a picture, an accusation the actor refuted and claimed that he did not remember that drawing.

Wass then read out a message that Depp sent to his doctor, asking for advice about his injury.

"I cut the tip of my middle finger off. What should I do? Except of course go to the hospital," Depp allegedly texted. "I am so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her. [Expletive] in the world. JD."

Twelve days later, Depp sent another text message to Dr. Kipper, thanking the doctor for taking care of him. The same message revealed that the actor mentioned that he was the one who chopped his left middle finger off, and its scar should be a reminder not to cut it off again.

The same series of alleged text messages from Depp was previously read out in court by The Sun's representatives, Adam Wolanski, QC, and their columnist Dan Wootton in March 2020.

The libel battle for the publication's article about Depp being abusive toward Heard will continue for three weeks, and the truth is expected to come out before the battle ends.

READ MORE: Amber Heard Pooped On Bed As A Prank -- Claims Johnny Depp!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles