Kylie Jenner Bikini: 5 SEXIEST Instagram Photos Of Kylie During Quarantine

Kylie Jenner is one hot momma!

The famous member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been making a lot of headlines over the past few months amid the coronavirus pandemic. While not all of it are good -- such as her controversial billionaire status that has been widely discussed until today -- a lot more have been positive.

The Kyle Cosmetics founder has shown how great a mother she is to her daughter Stormi, whom she happily co-parents with baby daddy Travis Scott.

However, what have been a real head-turner for the business mogul were her smoking hot instagram posts showing her in a bikini. Throughout the past four months since COVID-19 hit the U.S., Kylie has established herself as the quarantine bikini queen.

With that said, we take a look at the five sexiest Kylie Jenner bikinis during the quarantine period. Surely, not even a virus and lockdown protocols can stop the hot mom of one from showing her hard-earned figure on Instagram.

Sizzling Bikini Video For Kylie Skin Line

First off is her uber-seductive IG post wearing a black tiny bikini with a slow-mo video of her spritzing herself with sunscreen products from her Kylie Skin line.

Although it seems like a lowkey marketing ad, the beauty mogul looked so stunning in a timeless bikini as she showed off her bronze skin and famous curves, while lounging by the pool.

Bikini Face Off With Big Sis Kim Kardashian

After Kim K shared her post-workout look wearing a leopard-print two-piece, Kylie soaked up the sun as she wore a fluorescent green swimsuit with a sporty scoop neck top and a flattering high cut bikini bottoms.

The beauty mogul flaunted her ample cleavage and toned abs while putting her famous hourglass figure on full display.

Unreleased Campaign Video For Kylie Skin

Another risque Instagram post of the youngest member of the Kar-Jen clan was her unreleased campaign for the Kylie Skin product.

Posted last May, the mother-of-one wore a nude-colored bandeau top and high-cut underwear as she sizzled in the never-before-seen clip.

In the slow-mo video, Kylie was seen caressing her glowing skin and slighting gazing at the camera.

The video gained more than 30 million views and nearly 55, 000 comments from her fans.

Platinum Blonde Kylie

Last month, the 22-year-old reality star proved that she can rock any hairstyle as she debuted her platinum blonde locks.

And since Kylie likes to make it "extra," she indulged in a photo session wearing a see-through Gucci bralette and smokey eye make-up to complement her ala-Gwen Stefani blonde hair.

"Too good had to do a double-take," she captioned the post.

Hollywood Glam Look In Corset

The beauty mogul has never shied away from embracing her sexuality and flaunting her famous curves.

With that said, Kylie took to Instagram as she modeled a pink bustier corset with lace floral details that looked super feminine.

What makes the photo interesting is that she looked like an old Hollywood actress from the 50s, with her long hair in light brown color and glam makeup.

READ MORE: Hollywood Cancer: 3 Celebrities Unfairly Victimized By The Cancel Culture

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles