Hollywood Cancer: 3 Celebrities Unfairly Victimized By The Cancel Culture

Celebrities and prominent personalities have always been an easy target of internet trolls. They are mostly attacked by online harassment or cyberbullying such as racism, sexism, and other social and cultural issues.

Nowadays, the public can easily make or break someone's career through different online platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

With the ongoing pandemic and Black Lives Movement campaign that is prevalent across the globe, celebrities are now actively using social media to raise awareness and use their fame to a good cause.

Unfortunately, it turns out that fans are not hesitant to call out and cancel problematic personalities and post harsh and abusive comments about them.

It even came to a point where they can "cancel" or boycott one celebrity by diminishing their significance and public shaming.

Having said that, here are three celebrities who have been victimized by the rampant "cancel culture" started by social media trolls and the so-called keyboard warriors even without enough proof.

Ellen DeGeneres

The Emmy Award-winning host Ellen DeGeneres faced some massive backlash after Twitter has been flooded with horror stories regarding her diva personality.

The 62-year-old veteran comedian has also been labeled as "one of the meanest people alive" by a tabloid after she has been outed over social media.

According to accusations, there was one instance when the host tried to get someone fired because of her chipped nail polish.

Moreover, she has been called out by her crew over poor communication regarding salaries and benefits when her longtime show temporarily shut down due to COVID-19.

Social media has a way to take revenge at famous celebs, as the hashtag "#RIPEllen" trended on Twitter.

As cited by the New York Post, internet trolls mentioned that she had taken her own life in response to the impending "cancellation" of her show -- even though the Primetime Emmy winner was still very much alive.

For what it's worth, this all happened just because of "allegations," as her accussers who bash her can't even show proof that she really did what they accused her of.

Jimmy Fallon

The next victim of the cancel culture is another comedian and host Jimmy Fallon.

"The Tonight Show" host went viral after his 2000 "Saturday Night Live" sketch resurfaced on the internet.

In the 20-year-old clip, the 45-year-old comedian, together with co-star Darrell Hammond, did an impersonation of Chris Rock and painted their faces brown.

Twitter accused Fallon of blackface, hence the trending hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty.

The Grammy Award winner immediately addressed the resurfaced video and apologized for his "terrible decision" and explained that he is not racist

"I realized that I can't say I'm horrified and I'm sorry and I'm embarrassed. I realized that the silence is the biggest crime that white guys like me and the rest of us are doing, staying silent. We need to say something. We need to keep saying something. And we need to stop saying 'that's not okay' more than just one day on Twitter," Fallon mentioned.

While blackface is a sensitive issue, it is worth noting that Fallon has no ill will when he did the sketch and was purely doing it for comedy -- not to demean a race or anything.

Dua Lipa

Last but definitely not the least is pop star Dua Lipa, who was lambasted after going to a strip club in Los Angeles for a post-Grammy celebration.

In Lizzo's Instagram stories, the "Don't Start Now" hitmaker was seen making it rain on twerking bikini-clad dancers alongside other music artists such as Lil Nas and Rosalia.

Although it may seem an innocent party with some friends, Twitter called out the Brit singer and accused her of being anti-feminist and launching the hashtag #DuaLipaIsOverParty.

Netizens pointed out that the 24-year-old singer was supporting sex workers by going to a strip club.

Dua Lipa, on the other hand, has decided to ignore the online trolls and continued promoting her new album at that time.

This instance is proof that some people in the internet get easily offended on matters that shouldn't be an issue at all.

