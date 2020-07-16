COVID-19 What? YouTube Star Jake Paul Sparks Outrage With California Party

Popular YouTuber Jake Paul received a massive backlash for holding a party in California despite the alarming rate of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Earlier this week, multiple videos surfaced online showing the full-packed party that Paul threw in his Calabasas, California mansion.

In the said videos, it can be seen that the attendees failed to practice social distancing, and everyone inside the bash were not wearing their masks despite the government protocols.

On July 15, Bill Melugin of Fox News Los Angeles reported how the mayor of Calabasas and Paul's neighbors called the gathering "irresponsible" and "selfish."

"Several frustrated neighbors contacted me this morning and shared their own videos of the party," Melugin tweeted. "Calabasas' mayor tells me she's working with the Lost Hills Sheriffs station to ensure a zero tolerance policy on house parties from now on, no more warnings."

pic.twitter.com/COiVleuDH2 NEW: The mayor of Calabasas & neighbors tell me they’re outraged after they say YouTube celebrity @jakepaul threw a massive party at his mansion on Saturday. They call it irresponsible, selfish, & say it’s businesses & workers who pay the price for this w/ lockdowns. 10pm @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Alicia Weintraub, the mayor of the California city, expressed her outrage to Fox 11.

"They're having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it's just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning," Weintraub exclaimed. "It's really just a party acting like COVID does not exist, it's acting that businesses aren't closed."

After she and the neighbors saw the video, Weintraub reportedly made a move to prevent parties from occurring again in the future while the pandemic is still at its worst state.

While the 23-year-old Youtube Star has remained silent about the issue, he retweeted fellow Youtuber Tyler Oakley who directly criticized him.

"F**k you, @jakepaul," Oakley wrote in a tweet alongside a video from the party.

Paul Causing So Much Trouble

Prior to throwing the controversial party, multiple outlets reported that the Youtube star received charges after he unlawfully entered and stayed inside the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall in Arizona during its non-operating hours.

In videos that emerged on Instagram, Paul can be seen walking inside the mall as looters smash the glasses multiple stores, including a Sephora and Swarovski store.

ABC 7 revealed that law enforcement said Paul "was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by police."

The event caused him to be charged with two misdemeanors, criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly.

"Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police," the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Meanwhile, Paul posted a tweet soon after learning about his charges and said, "Gimme my charges and let's put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter."

Paul is famous for using controversy and internet feuds to get views. However, he remained unshakeable and insisted that he was only inside the mall to record what was going on so he could add it as content on his Youtube channel.

READ MORE: Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy: Chrissy Teigen Deletes 60,000 Tweets, Blocks 1 Million Accounts

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles