Princess Diana Cheating: 3 Times The Princess Of Wales Was Accused Of Cheating On Prince Charles

Prince Charles received a lot of criticisms when he cheated on Princess Diana. However, multiple outlets revealed how the the People's Princess also committed adultery during their marriage.

The Prince of Wales' infidelity is still one of the most controversial issues the royal family has ever faced.

During his unhappy married life, Prince Charles restarted his romantic entanglement with Camilla, which caused his relationship with Princess Diana to become even more problematic.

According to Andrew Morton's book entitled "Diana: Her True Story," the couple reportedly reached the rock bottom of their relationship since "three people" were involved in the marriage.

Princess Diana personally confirmed to a Panorama interview that she was aware that her husband was having an affair with Camilla, one year before the royal couple got divorced in 1996.

But in the middle of those matters in the past, the royal princess seemed to have done the same thing and had private affairs after her 1981 wedding.

James Hewitt

When Prince Charles and Princess Diana started to deal with more misunderstandings during their marriage, the royal princess met James Hewitt at a party in 1986.

The cavalry officer and polo player allegedly offered to help her overcome her fear of horses. However, the said riding lessons turned into something romantic.

Hewitt himself revealed his five-year affair with Princess Diana to author Anna Pasternak. The story caused Pasternak to pen her book titled "Princess In Love."

Princess Diana also confessed about the affair during her 1995 Panorama interview.

"Yes, I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him. But I was very let down," she disclosed.

Aside from the private relationship, Hewitt faced rumors that he is the real father of Prince Harry since they look similar.

"When I met Diana, he was already a toddler," he explained. Moreover, Hewitt repeatedly clarified that the accusation is far from being true since the Duke of Sussex was born in 1984.

Hasnat Khan

The "drop-dead gorgeous" man who caught Princess Diana's eyes, Hasnat Khan was a Pakistani-British heart surgeon. The royal princess met Khan when she was visiting a friend's husband in a hospital in 1995.

Princess Diana even nicknamed him "Mr. Wonderful" before they reportedly "upgraded" their relationship. The two only dated for two years, but it did not stop Diana from visiting Khan's family in Pakistan in pursuit of marrying him one day.

"I told her that the only way I could see us having a vaguely normal life together would be if we went to Pakistan, as the press don't bother you there," Khan told police after Diana's death.

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams indeed is the most famous personality to have an alleged affair with the Princess of Wales.

In 2018, Adams addressed the affair rumors during his interview on "Watch What Happens Live."

The Canadian guitarist debunked the claims of Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, who alleged that the royal princess used to "sneak" him into the Kensington Palace. For his part, Adams insisted that they were just "great friends."

Previously though, Adams' ex-girlfriend Cecilie Thomsen disclosed that she and Bryan had a stormy relationship and her beau's affair with the royal princess "did not make it easier."

READ MORE: Royal Devastation: Prince Harry Slapped With Harsh Reality After Megxit

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles