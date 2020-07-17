Royal No More? Prince Andrew’s Royal Life Is TOTALLY Over!

Amid the escalating pressure over the ongoing investigation on the case of the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Einstein, Prince Andrew's official website has officially been taken down from the internet -- eight months after his resignation.

The disgraced royal has been facing media and public scrutiny following his association with the American financier.

Apart from this, his disastrous interview with BBC last November 2019 has prompted him to step down from public duties for the "foreseeable future."

The Duke of York acknowledged his connection with Epstein and mentioned that he "still" do regret his friendship with the billionaire.

Prince Andrew's Royal Life Is Over?

The 60-year-old royal's private website, thedukeofyork.org, has been scrubbed and now redirects users to the official royal family site royal.uk (which shows Prince Andrew's statement addressing his "car crash" interview with Emily Maitliss on BBC's Newsnight).

Does this mean that the Duke of York's royal life is next on the chopping block?

To be fair, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell news that they will resign as senior members of the Firm, they were forced to let go of their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal branding.

Prince Andrew, on the other hand, has managed to retain his HRH title and his publicly funded security guards by the power of Queen Elizabeth II.

Although he lost his patronages and his Buckingham Palace office, it would only be fair to all current and past senior members to axe those royals who don't represent the Crown and yet receive taxpayers' money. For what it's worth, taking down Prince Andrew's website could be the first domino to fall as he ends his time with the royal family.

Prince Charles Plans To Have Modernized Royal Family

In relation to Prince Andrew's latest debacle, Prince Charles is said to be planning to slim down the royal family as part of hismodernization attempt for the monarchy.

"Prince Charles has always wanted to make the Royal Family slimmer," Lady Glenconner previously told Tatler magazine. "Now he's got it in spades! There are hardly any of them left!"

Apart from this, fewer royals mean lesser drama and scandals surrounding the monarchy.

To recall, Prince Andrew and the Sussexes brought a massive blow to the royal family after ditching their roles in the institution.

Following this, royal expert Camilla Tominey claimed that the heir to the throne is "desperate" to trim down the monarchy and revise the structure of power, making him, the Queen, Prince William, and sooner or later, Prince George, as the main representatives of the British royal family.

Of course, this drastic plan of the Prince of Wales might anger Prince Andrew, as he fears that both of her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, might also be affected.

Queen's Protection

As for Prince Andrew, a royal expert pointed out the possible reason why the Queen has not revoked the Duke of York's titles.

In an episode of "Pod Save the Queen," Prince Andrews biographer Nigel Cawthorne claimed that Queen Elizabeth II thinks that his second son cannot cope up without the privileges of the crown.

Unlike the Sussexes who can create a global brand through their future deals, the Duke of York is unlikely to have any decent offers.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Weird Fetish With Megan Fox

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles