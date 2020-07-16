Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Weird Fetish With Megan Fox

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly just revealed his weird fetish with rumored girlfriend Megan Fox.

In his recent interview with Teen Vogue for the behind-the-scenes Q&A, the 30-year-old singer/songwriter was asked to share tidbits on his newest music video "Bloody Valentine" featuring Fox.

The Ohio-born musician recalled a scene wherein the brunette bombshell was dancing in the bed while stepping on his face.

"I was like, 'Megan, you already know what I'm about to ask you. And she was like, 'Yeah, I literally got a pedicure just 'cause I knew you were gonna ask me that.' So I was like, 'All right. Well, plop it on,'" MGK said.

The "Till I Die" singer then gushed at Fox's "beautiful feet."

"It's no secret. I think the feet are beautiful. And I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist," Kelly exclaimed.

Machine Gun Kelly's Foot Fetish

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, also posted the said clip on his Instagram account prior to the launch of the music video.

"I guess we'll find out who's foot this is tomorrow...any guesses? there's a 50% chance it's Travis's," the rapper wrote.

Fans immediately guessed that it was Fox's foot and also pointed out that the "Let You Go" hitmaker has some weird foot fetish.

"Fun fact: MGK has a FOOTFETISH," one fan wrote, followed by a heart and crying emoji.

Moreover, Fox's feet also appear on the single's cover art, sporting a glossy red nail polish.

During his interview, the "Rap Devil" singer mentioned that "Bloody Valentine" has become his "favorite" music video because of "other more personal reasons."

MGK went on and praised the Hollywood actress' performance for her 2009 supernatural horror black comedy film "Jennifer's Body" which was written by Diablo Cody and directed by Karyn Kusam.

"A testament to her art as an existing human," Kelly said of Megan's acting skills before mentioning that the 34-year-old actress "brought that same energy to the 'Bloody Valentine' shoot."

Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox PDA

Kelly's music video was launched a few weeks after he was spotted having PDA moments with Fox while doing errands in the Calabasas neighborhood.

The rapper subtly confirmed the rumors about his relationship with Megan when he posted a lyric of his song on Twitter.

"I'm calling you my girlfriend, what the f***. Life imitated art on that one," MGK wrote while ending the post with a heart emoji.

Moreover, the two -- who met on the set of their upcoming thriller "Midnight in the Switchgrass" -- have reportedly "gotten more serious and are officially dating."

A source also told Us Weekly that MGK and Megan are calling themselves "boyfriend and girlfriend."

When the rumors sparked that the two are dating, Megan's then-newly estranged husband Brian Austin Green said that she and MGK were just friends.

READ MORE: Royal Disaster: Queen Elizabeth's BIGGEST Fear For Prince Andrew -- Exposed!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles