9 Celebrities Who Idiotically Ruined Their Career In the Middle of 2020

Waking up and checking Twitter, you see these names on the Trending Topics.

All the hate and backlash celebrities get only proves that no one is invincible.

Despite having a net worth of millions of dollars and having so many fans worldwide, the lasting success in show business is fragile.

Celebrities' success in TV, movies, business ventures, social media presence, and so much more don't last forever.

The following celebrities on this Enstarz exclusive have all brought significant damage to their otherwise exceptional careers in the first half of 2020.

The year hasn't ended yet, but these celebrities' careers have already ended thanks to their faux pas.

Lana del Rey

After posting a lengthy Instagram post in June, she called out other female musicians to be auspicious for singing sexy lyrics and wearing no clothes.

She called out the big names such as Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé.

Not many fans are happy. Lana del Rey was called a racist for naming mostly black women in her post. Ariana Grande has even unfollowed her.

Despite explaining that her rant was not about race, the singer stands firm on her stance.

Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star is the lead in most of the drama except for this recent drama in the YouTube world. He has been silent over his best friend, Shane Dawson, being canceled by fans around the world.

However, his silence comes a lot of negative impacts. His cosmetics line has been dropped out of a big retail company. People have been throwing their Jeffree Star Cosmetics products after being exposed to being a mastermind to the whole Cancel James Charles drama last year.

Shane Dawson

Shane Dawson's association with Jeffree Star has helped him be dragged through the mud.

With old racist and disturbing sexual YouTube videos of him resurfaced, Shane has lost almost 1.3 million followers.

Because of Shane's past that came to haunt him, all of his videos on YouTube have been de-monetized as the platform will be conducting their investigation on his racist past and pedophile tendencies.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they were stepping down from their royal duties to return to a normal lifestyle.

It immediately raised some questions if the Duchess of Sussex will return to acting. But many people are saying she wouldn't return to her old position back in the acting world as many think she has missed her chance and her time has passed.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres didn't really have some exciting, explosive thing for her to receive backlash. It then just later became headline after headline.

In the past couple of months, people started randomly coming forward, exposing all the stories that she's not a nice person.

Even her old bodyguard said that the host was "cold and demeaning" and wouldn't ever want to work with her again.

Lea Michele

Lea Michele has been exposed by people who worked with her as "unpleasant" and "didn't like sharing the spotlight,"after former "Glee" co-star Samantha Ware revealed that Lea has always been a mean girl "since day one."

Amber Heard

Last year, people were on her side, but then some of the truth came out that Amber Heard was lying about her domestic abuse allegations against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Thousands of people signed petitions to remove Amber as a spokesperson for a beauty product for being "a liar, an abuser, a shame for women."

According to a Change.Org petition, "If roles were reversed, Mr. Depp would have (and has had) many of his, if not all, roles and sponsorships have taken away. Why should this be any different in the case of Ms. Heard, as it is now known who the true abuser is?"

Hartley Sawyer

"The Flash" star was fired after his problematic tweets from 2012 have resurfaced.

Most of his posts were derogatory remarks against race, ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation.

"Such remarks are antithetical to our values and policies, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce," a statement by The CW, Warner Bros. TV, and Berlanti Productions said.

Jimmy Kimmel

The late-night talk show host did several comedy sketches wearing blackface in the 1990s, and years later, in 2020, Jimmy Kimmel has been called out for wearing blackface, saying racial slurs and was even accused of sexual assault.

Though he posted a lengthy apology, it is unclear whether he will be off the air temporarily or should vanish completely from our screens.

