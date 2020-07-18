Bridger Walker Story: The Young Hero Who Saved His Sister's Life From An Attacking Dog

It is not every day that you see a real-life superhero, especially in the form of a 6-year-old boy. That is why when Anne Hathaway spotted the story of Bridger Walker on social media, she did not think twice and shared it with the world.

Now, the response hailed him as a young hero.

The Bridger Walker Story

Bridger Walker is a brave young man from Wyoming who gained instant popularity after saving his younger sister from a dog attack.

On July 9, based on an Instagram post shared by his aunt, Bridger bravely used himself as a human shield when he saw that a dog is about to attack his 4-year-old sister.

"He later said, 'If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me,'" his aunt Nikki Walker wrote alongside a series of photos of the brother and sister.

The dog jumped off Bridger and eventually latched onto his cheeks, leading the boy to gain multiple injuries that required him to undergo a two-hour-long surgery and more than 90 stitches.

In a separate Instagram post, Nikki Walker shared a photo of Bridger showing his bruised eye and the multiple stitches on his left cheek. It was truly heartbreaking.

A True Hero

Anne Hathaway shared Bridger's story on her Instagram account and expressed her admiration for the young boy's bravery.

"I'm not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one. I can only hope I'm half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger," Anne Hathaway wrote.

In the end, the "Princess Diaries" star wished for the boy's full recovery. And since Bridger's aunt said that the young man is a huge "Avengers" fan, Hathaway tagged the "Incredible Hulk" himself, Mark Ruffalo, to ask if their team of superhero needs a new teammate.

Hathaway's Bridger Walker Story, which now has 1.3 million likes, immediately went viral on social media, reaching some of the stars portraying the famous Marvel Comics superhero.

Superhero Encounter

Mark Ruffalo, a.k.a Bruce Banner/ The Hulk/ Professor, was one of the first to reach out to Bridger and commented on his aunt's viral Instagram post.

"I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn't dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy," the 52-year-old actor wrote.

Meanwhile, "Captain America" actor Chris Evans sent Bridger a video message to express his admiration for the young man.

"You're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you." Evans said

"I'm going to track down your address, and I'm going to send you an authentic Captain America shield because pal, you deserve it," he added.

Bridger, who is a die-hard "Spiderman" fan, had a major moment when Peter Parker portrayer Tom Holland called him over FaceTime and hailed him a hero.

Holland invited the brave young man not only to meet him but to see the Spider Man 3 filming live and personal.

"We're going to be shooting 'Spider-Man 3,' and if you ever want to come to the set and hang out and see the 'Spider-Man' suit up close and hang out with us, you're always welcome. You'll always be my guest," Holland said.

Other on-screen superheroes also sent their warm messages to Bridger, including "Captain Marvel" Brie Larson, "Hawkeye" Jeremy Renner, and "Wolverine" Hugh Jackman.

READ MORE: Kanye West Is NOT Backing Out Of Presidential Bid -- Here's The TRUTH!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles