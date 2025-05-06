Savannah James made a stunning solo debut at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, stepping onto the red carpet in a stylish burgundy gown by Hanifa.

Savannah James attended the prestigious Met Gala by herself after her husband, NBA star LeBron James, revealed that he would be sitting out the event due to a knee injury he sustained during the NBA playoffs.

LeBron, who had been named an honorary chair for this year's Met Gala, shared the news of his absence in a post on social media earlier in the day.

In the post, LeBron explained that he would not attend due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, which he suffered during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 30, People said.

"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season, I won't be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!" he wrote.

Although he was unable to attend the Met Gala, LeBron James expressed pride in his wife's ability to represent their family at the prestigious event. "My beautiful and powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!" he added, showing his support for Savannah.

Savannah's Met Gala look was a perfect fit for the event's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which celebrated Black fashion and identity.

Savannah dazzled in a Hanifa gown that featured a pinstriped jacket with exposed boning, complemented by a full mermaid-style skirt.

The design channeled the evening's "Tailored for You" dress code, which focused on suiting and menswear.

According to ABC News, Anifa Mvuemba, the designer behind Hanifa, took to Instagram to express her excitement and gratitude to Savannah for trusting her brand to create such a memorable look for the Met Gala. "You will forever be THAT woman," Mvuemba wrote.

While Savannah dazzled on the red carpet, LeBron's absence raised questions about his future in the NBA.

After his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, LeBron acknowledged that the injury had prompted him to consider his future on the court.

LeBron James suggested that he might soon have discussions with his family and support group about his future in the NBA.

He mentioned the possibility of evaluating how much longer he wants to continue playing, noting that he would take time to reflect on the decision before moving forward.

Despite the injury, LeBron's season was marked by a historic achievement—becoming the first father-son duo to play together on the Lakers after his son, Bronny, was drafted to the team.