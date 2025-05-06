Ryan Reynolds kept quiet when asked about Travis Kelce's recent Instagram unfollow during a public appearance at Green Day's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

While signing autographs for fans, the "Deadpool & Wolverine" star was repeatedly questioned about the situation but chose not to respond.

A video shared by the Daily Mail on May 3 shows Reynolds smiling and greeting fans, even asking, "Who's pen is this?" while ignoring a photographer who asked several times, "What happened with Travis Kelce?" The actor remained silent and continued signing before walking back to the event.

The incident follows online buzz that Kelce, boyfriend of singer Taylor Swift, no longer follows Reynolds on Instagram. However, Reynolds still follows Kelce. The timing raised eyebrows, especially amid Reynolds and wife Blake Lively's legal battle with It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

According to Page Six, Kelce's unfollow may have been a move to avoid involvement in the ongoing legal dispute.

#RyanReynolds blatantly ignores questions about why Travis Kelce unfollowed him on Instagramhttps://t.co/jt24SCuYph pic.twitter.com/De2IyK1HNb — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) May 4, 2025

Justin Baldoni Reportedly Threatens to Call Taylor Swift to Testify

Baldoni, who has denied any wrongdoing, reportedly threatened to call Swift to testify, and his legal team has already subpoenaed Lively, demanding all communications related to the film production.

Despite swirling rumors about tension, sources have told E! News that there is no real feud between Swift, Reynolds, or Lively.

Still, the lack of recent public appearances involving the group—who previously went on double dates—has led to more speculation.

Swift has mostly kept out of the public eye since the end of her "Eras Tour" in December 2024.

Reynolds and Lively, married since 2012, share four children—James, Inez, Betty, and Olin—and have long maintained a close friendship with Swift.

Taylor famously included the names of their daughters in her 2020 album folklore and even featured James's voice in her song "Gorgeous."

While Reynolds stayed silent during the Hollywood event, Lively recently opened up during an interview with "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Speaking about her challenging year, she shared, "This year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life." She added that her children are her grounding force, saying, "They're just my lifeline."