Actor Terrence Howard recently shared that he turned down the opportunity to portray music legend Marvin Gaye in a film, citing personal concerns about depicting same-sex intimacy on screen.

During an appearance on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, Howard, 56, said he backed out of the project after learning the role might include scenes that suggested Gaye was attracted to men.

At the time, the film was in development discussions with director Lee Daniels, PageSix said.

Howard explained that his decision followed a conversation at the home of music producer Quincy Jones, during which he inquired directly about the rumors surrounding Marvin Gaye's sexuality.

"I'm hearing rumors that Marvin was gay... Was he gay?" Howard said he asked. According to Howard, Jones answered, "Yes."

That was enough for Howard to walk away. "They would've wanted to do that, and I wouldn't have been able to do that," he told Maher, referring to scenes involving romantic moments with another man.

When Maher asked if he could have kissed a man on screen, Howard responded firmly: "No. Because I don't fake it." He added, "If I kissed some man, I would cut my lips off."

Howard Says Boundaries, Not Hate, Behind Role Refusals

Howard made it clear that his stance isn't about hate or fear but about his own boundaries as an actor. "I can't play that character 100 percent," he said. "I can't surrender myself to a place that I don't understand."

Howard also disclosed that he had declined an opportunity to portray Smokey Robinson in a separate biopic—a decision he now looks back on with regret. However, his refusal to take on the Marvin Gaye role was final.

According to HuffPost, Marvin Gaye, best known for hits like "Sexual Healing" and "Let's Get It On," was married twice and fathered three children.

Although speculation about his sexuality has existed, no confirmed evidence proves he was attracted to men.

In the same interview, Howard reflected on earlier uncomfortable moments in his career, including what he described as an unwanted situation with music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

On a separate podcast this month, Howard alleged that Combs invited him over repeatedly under the pretense of acting coaching. When Howard sensed something was off, he claims his assistant told him, "I think he's trying to f–k you." Howard said he immediately cut off contact.

Howard explained that he had turned down certain roles and lost business opportunities because he chooses not to portray gay characters or participate in scenes that, in his view, compromise his personal values.

He emphasized that preserving what he considers his "man card" is extremely important to him.