Queen Elizabeth II Obsessed With Netflix: What Is She Watching?

Like the rest of us, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has also been on lockdown when the coronavirus global pandemic hit the world. Because of her age, the monarch has to be isolated to make sure she is healthy amidst the health crisis.

Since March 2020, the 94-year-old monarch has been isolated with her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, who has long retired from his royal duties. While Her Majesty tries to work-from-home by holding virtual meetings with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, she is likely to remain in quarantine until a vaccine is available to cure COVID-19.

It is the first time the Queen has been out of the public eye for a long time, but she is said to be doing well, in vigorous health condition, and keeping in touch with the rest of the royal family members through video calls.

While everyone knows that Queen Elizabeth II has also been using her quarantine time doing horseback riding, it's possible the monarch has kept herself busy and entertained by binge-watching some series on Netflix.

Queen Elizabeth II's Netflix Obsession

In 2017, a source revealed that Her Majesty is obsessing over a Netflix show that is somehow close to her heart.

The insider said that Queen Elizabeth II enjoys watching the hit Netflix series "The Crown," which was inspired by her life as the longest-reigning Queen in history. The show also features other significant events and controversies within the royal family, and the Queen is said to enjoy watching retelling the younger version of herself.

"She really liked it, although there were obviously some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatized," the source told Express.

The insider added that the Queen had already finished watching the show's first installment and reportedly influenced her younger son, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, to watch the show.

Now that Her Majesty has been on lockdown for four months with 22 other royal staff, was she able to finish the entire three seasons during her free time? Is she also looking forward to the show's 4th installment featuring Prince Charles' relationship with Princess Diana?

Aside from "The Crown," Queen Elizabeth is also into "The Durrells," an ITV series set in the 1930s following a British family who moves to Corfu, Greece.

Other Royals Hates "The Crown"

While Queen Elizabeth II enjoys a depiction of the royal family, Prince Harry earlier expressed disgust over the show. In fact, he vowed to stop it before covering his side of the story.

Speaking to "BBC Breakfast," royal biographer Angela Levin revealed that when she first met Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex immediately asked him about the royal-inspired show.

"The first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, 'Are you watching The Crown?' And I hadn't been at the time, I felt very embarrassed, and I got it, and he said, 'I'm going to make sure I stop it before they get to me,'" Levin said.

Meanwhile, "The Crown" creators earlier announced that the show will run up to six seasons, but they clarified it will still not cover the current events happening within the Firm.

