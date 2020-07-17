Queen Elizabeth II Abdication: 3 Reasons Why The Queen Should NOT Leave The Throne

"Age is just a number" may sound cliche, but Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is the living proof that age is not a hindrance to continue working and serving the people.

Now in her early 90s, Queen Elizabeth II has been reigning the British monarchy for the past 68 years. However, she is not showing any signs of giving up. In fact, no report indicates her decline in health, inability to perform duties, or any factors that would force her to give up the throne.

When the coronavirus global pandemic hit the United Kingdom, many are convinced that it is the right time for Her Majesty to step down from her duties and spend her retirement years with her husband, Prince Philip.

But while the world thinks Queen Elizabeth II is "too old" for the job, there are many reasons for her to cling on the throne. First of all, women rules, as nothing screams like "girl power" more than having a female head of the royal family. It sends a strong message of stability, calmness, and matriarchal love.

Below are the other reasons why the Queen Elizabeth II abdication should never be allowed.

The British People Adores Queen Elizabeth II

Why retire when the public loves seeing you do your job? If the people of the United Kingdom hate Queen Elizabeth II, there is likely a chance that she would have already abdicated by now. However, her approval rating is soaring high.

One poll showed that 70 percent of U.K. citizens support and will continue supporting the Queen until her last breath.

The people love how she leads the monarchy, how she responds to crises, how she handles the rest of the royal family, and, ultimately, how she interacts with people. So why step down and hide in Windsor Castle when she is very much alive and kicking to rule the world?

No One Likes The Future King And Queen

While the public adores Queen Elizabeth II, they are not so keen on seeing the future King and Queen, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

We all know that Prince Charles and Camilla's love story didn't start well, and the people of the U.K. will always see the Duchess as the one who ruined Prince Charles' marriage with his late wife, Princess Diana.

Ever since his disastrous divorce from Princess Diana, the Prince of Wales has received a flunk approval rating no matter what he does. The people don't like the idea of having Camilla as the Queen consort and would rather see Kate Middleton wear the crown.

On top of that, people are also concerned that the 70-year-old heir to the throne might be too old now to perform his duties.

Queen Elizabeth II Vows To Serve Until Death

The abdication of King Edward VII did not only turn Queen Elizabeth II's life upside down, but it also caused a constitutional crisis within the royal family. This led Her Majesty to vow to serve the people until her natural death.

"I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong," Queen Elizabeth II said on her 21st birthday in 1947.

Sure enough, she sticks to that promise until now. She exhibits a great sense of duty, honor, and loyalty to the monarchy and the people. With that, everyone wants the Queen to fulfill his vow.

READ MORE: Jeffrey Epstein Plot Twist: Prince Andrew Could Act As Witness Against Ghislaine Maxwell

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles