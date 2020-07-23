Prince Andrew Stars In Secret Epstein Video With A Topless Woman [REPORT]

After Ghislaine Maxwell's friend claimed that the British socialite might expose some secret tapes showing Prince Andrew's involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case, a new revelation suggests that the Duke of York indeed stars in one of those explicit footages.

Prince Andrew On The Footage

Speaking to The Sun, Epstein's former employee said that she saw the 60-year-old royal with a topless woman while spending time in one of Epstein's mansions. Tiffany Doe (not her real name) is a former lap dancer who used to work for the late pedophile and help Maxwell recruit young girls for Epstein's pleasure.

The 48-year-old former employee recalled walking inside a room full of television screens and stumbling upon Epstein and Maxwell watching a secretly recorded video of Prince Andrew with a topless woman.

"I don't know who the girl was on the video, but she was topless," Doe said.

She explained that she was looking for Epstein at that time and just accidentally walked into the large room.

"It was so dark when I walked in; they didn't notice me. I went to say something, but they were speaking and laughing so I looked at the screen to see what they were talking about," Doe continued.

"I couldn't see all of Andrew, so I don't know if he was clothed or not. It looked like it was filmed in a bedroom. I don't think Andrew knew he was being filmed."

When Maxwell allegedly quipped "Oh, that's Randy Andy for you," that was the time when Doe recognized who was on the video.

Jeffrey Epstein Has Power

The former employee also revealed that having surveillance footage in Epstein's mansion was an "open secret" to everybody visiting his place. She pointed out that the billionaire financier spent a lot of time watching the videos of different men and women engaged in sexual activities.

"But he let everyone know he had power. Power over all these rich and famous people who came to his house. So what would that power be? It was pretty obvious," Doe shared.

The former employee has previously testified against Epstein and is now helping the lawyers of the victims in hopes of making amends with them and get justice.

Doe said she met Epstein when she was 22 years old. Apparently, he lured her into procuring young girls on his behalf.

Prince Andrew's Camp Denial

Meanwhile, a royal insider denied Doe's allegation and said that the Duke of York couldn't be filmed with a topless woman.

"This account cannot be right. She claims to have met the Duke in the mid-90s. But the Duke wasn't introduced to Epstein until 1999," the source told the Daily Mail.

"She claims to have left Epstein's employment in 2000, but waits decades before mentioning anything about a video? Really."

It is not the first time that Prince Andrew's camp denied the sexual allegations against him. During his bombshell interview with BBC's Newsnight, Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son denied meeting and having sex with one of Epstein's sex slaves, Virginia Roberts.

