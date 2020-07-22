Meghan Markle's Secret Baby: Why Duchess Will Likely Hide Her Second Pregnancy

As soon as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set up a permanent base in Los Angeles, rumors suggest that it is part of their post-royal exit plans to get pregnant and give Archie a baby brother or sister soon.

If it is true that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already planning their second child, fans are now wondering how they are going to let the world know about it? Or will they ever let the media and the public get a glimpse of the elusive Meghan Markle baby bump?

Baby No.2 Plans

After their lavish royal wedding in May 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been very vocal about their plans of having two kids throughout their marriage.

In an interview with conservationist Dr. Jane Goodal for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, Prince Harry became brutally honest that he and Meghan are only planning to keep their family small with a maximum of two kids.

Meghan Markle Baby Bump

Now that they are out of the stress and pressure of royal life, several sources claim that the Sussexes are already expecting baby number two. In fact, rumors say they have been hiding Meghan's baby bump.

According to reports, the 38-year-old Duchess has been doing several tactics to hide her baby bump. Meghan seemed to hide her lower abdomen when she conducted a video call with kitchen volunteers for the third anniversary of the tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

During the virtual call, Meghan kept the camera focused on her shoulders up to avoid showing further signs of pregnancy. She also used the same strategy for Archie's birthday video.

"She's made sure to keep her stomach hidden as far back as May when she wore a loose denim shirt and plopped baby Archie on her lap to film his 1st birthday video," a source told New Idea.

Pregnancy Announcement History

During their first pregnancy with Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only announced it after months of speculation. They decided to break the news through the Instagram account they shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton back then.

Before giving birth to Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched their official Instagram account under Sussex Royal and eventually used it to share photos of their newborn son. This is where they first shared Archie's first official photo instead of doing the traditional hospital steps photoshoot like what Kate and Princess Diana did.

No Pregnancy Announcement This Time?

Their history leaves Sussex fans wondering: will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever announce having baby number two? Since stepping down as senior royals, the Sussexes also signed off their official Instagram account in March, which leaves them with no online platform to announce the good news.

Because of these, many are convinced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plans on going out of the radar and hide her pregnancy for the entire nine months.

Since they are now living in Los Angeles and following coronavirus protocols, it would be easy for the Duchess to hide her pregnancy and disguise her growing belly. After all, many Hollywood celebrities were successful in hiding their pregnancy just like Kylie Jenner and Iggy Azalea, who only revealed their babies after giving birth.

I guess we'll just wait and see Meghan cradling a newborn baby or Prince Harry walking with a baby stroller soon to confirm Sussex baby number two officially.

READ MORE: Princess Beatrice Wedding: A Proof Of UK Media Bias vs. Meghan Markle?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles