3 Reasons Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle HATE The Media

It's common knowledge that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a complicated relationship with the British media.

When the couple dropped their bombshell news of stepping down as senior members of the Firm, multiple reports cited that the consistent blow and unfair criticisms coming from the press was one of the driving forces behind the decision.

For almost two years since she joined the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has dealt with racist remarks from tabloids. Moreover, in the wake of their royal exit announcement, the media even coined the term "Megxit" -- of which Prince Harry was reportedly angry about.

Having said that, here are three seasons why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dislike the media and why they have since redefined their relationship with the press.

The Sussexes Are Suing The Media Over Archie's Drone Photos

In the latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, it has been reported that the couple is taking legal action over the invasion of their privacy.

The Sussexes, who are very protective of their 1-year-old son Archie, said that an unidentified paparazzi snapped a photo of their son using a drone.

In a statement released by Sussexes' lawyer Michael Kump, he confirmed that the couple is filing legal action to protect baby Archie.

"Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters, or telephoto lenses can take away that right," Kump mentioned, as obtained by BBC. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions."

Bullying Issue

It is no secret that the 38-year-old former Hollywood actress has been the subject of unfair criticisms and relentless attacks from British tabloids.

Every move of Meghan has become a headliner, from her lifestyle choices to the little hand gestures interpreted by body language experts. She was also compared to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton and blamed as the cause of the royal feud.

After years of their silence, the couple reached their breaking point, as Prince Harry blasted the British Press and expressed his concern over their treatment towards his wife.

He even mentioned his fears that history will repeat itself, referring to the untimely and tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

"Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences - a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," Prince Harry said previously.

Cutting Ties With British Tabloids

Given the treatment of the British media to them, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the bold move to cut their ties with the tabloids that have been allegedly harrasing them.

In a letter sent to the editors of four UK tabloids, the couple mentioned they will no longer be cooperating with the "royal rota" -- a system that allows a rotation of reporters from British newspapers to attend and report on the royal family's activities.

Based on the new policy, "there will be no corroboration and zero engagement from the couple," as they accused the publications of using "clickbait" and "salacious gossip" to increase ad revenue.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Heartbreak: Kanye West SNUBBING Kim K Amid Divorce Rumors

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles