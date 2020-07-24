Kim Kardashian Heartbreak: Kanye West SNUBBING Kim K Amid Divorce Rumors

Kanye West appears to be isolating himself and giving Kim Kardashian a cold shoulder amid their divorce rumors.

According to recent reports, the "Famous" hitmaker has been staying in their Wyoming ranch -- which the couple purchased in 2019 -- following his disastrous first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

While West is holed up in the $21 million property, TMZ cited that he is rejecting calls from the reality star and refusing to see her.

The anonymous source told the entertainment outlet that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star tried to reach out and talk to her husband regarding his mental health issues, but the hip hop icon is turning down her calls.

Moreover, it has been reported that since his infamous SC rally last week, there has been very little communication between the husband and wife.

The insider added that Kim K attempted to fly to Wyoming twice to visit the "All of the Lights" singer. In fact, it has even gotten to the point where the KKW founder invited their pastor to the ranch to help him out, but the father-of-four declined.

Currently, the Grammy Award winner is reportedly surrounded by "a small group of people he trusts." It has been said that he needs "protection" from the reality star and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, who allegedly tried to have him hospitalized.

"Kanye's surrounded himself with a small group of people he trusts, and he doesn't trust Kim or her family. He changed his Twitter and social media passwords last week to lock everyone out," an insider revealed to The Sun. "He's very paranoid and is convinced that he needs 'protection' from Kim and Kris - even though they're only trying to help him."

Kanye West And Kim K Considered Aborting North

The 43-year-old Yeezy creator's headline-making behavior has been the talk of the town recently, especially his abortion claims involving his daughter North.

During the campaign rally, the billionaire musician revealed that he and Kim considered getting an abortion while pregnant with their first child.

West recalled the moment when his then-girlfriend told him about the surprising news.

"She was crying ... and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," West said. "I called my wife and she said, 'We're gonna have this baby,' and I said 'We're gonna have this child.'"

Moreover, he claimed that he had an intervention from God telling him to keep the child.

Kim K "Furious" Over Kanye West's Abortion Claims

With that said, Kim Kardashian was reportedly "furious that he shared something so private."

In addition, Kim was said to be worried about how this controversy would affect their children -- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

This also prompted the SKIMS owner to address his husband's mental issues, asking the public to give Kanye "compassion and empathy" amid his surprising revelations and social media meltdown.

