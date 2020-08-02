Good Bye, TikTok: 3 Weirdest Celebrity TikTok Videos of 2020

Hollywood's A-list celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears and Post Malone joined the TikTok hype in the U.S. this 2020. However, their enjoyment is about to end.

Recently, President Donald Trump announced his TikTok ban plan due to the app's ties with China. He also declared that he could use an executive order or an emergency economic power just to totally remove the video-sharing platform in the country.

With that said, before we finally bid goodbye to the app, we take a look at the weirdest TikTok videos from celebrities that are undoutedly internet gold.

The TikTok ban may be coming, but we will never forget these TikTok videos ... at least the internet won't.

Miley Cyrus Washing Machine

Miley Cyrus took quarantining to the next level by confining herself inside a washing machine!

Miley surprised her fans with a clip showing how she put herself inside a washing machine amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the said video, the pop star can be seen wearing blue denim and black boots.

Although she does not have enough space anymore, she still managed to look quite relaxed inside that washing machine.

She also shared the same video on her Instagram page alongside the caption "Ever. Single. Person. On Earths. Mood."

Post Malone's $1 Bills

Undoubtedly one of the weirdest TikTok videos out there, Post Malone joined the club of celebrities boasting about their wealth.

In February 2020, the 25-year-old "Take What You Want" hitmaker literally let everyone at 11Miami take how much they want on his boxes full of money.

The singer shocked the city's 24-hour club by carrying boxes of cash and handing out bundles of notes to people.

According to TMZ, the boxes contained full single dollar bills amounting to $50,000.

Moments after reports of his "generosity" emerged, the "Sunflower" singer uploaded his own clip handing out the stacks of cash on his TikTok page. On the following day, Post Malone told TMZ that he would rather give his friends and others money when he goes for a night out rather than recklessly spend it on women at a strip club.

Britney Spears' Unique Yoga Technique

Britney Spears' TikTok videos are some of the the most interesting clips people can watch online. But every now and then, she shares content that is more than a little bit confusing.

In one of those videos, the "Toxic" singer can be heard talking about her daily yoga routine before balancing herself on her instructor's arms.

Although the scene seemed to be new to some TikTok users, Britney has been sharing yoga tips on her social media accounts for some time now.

In October 2019, Britney posted a video of her on Instagram doing some yoga routine with her personal trainer and boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The 37-year-old pop star showed her backbends while Asghari held her up.

The "Baby One More Time" singer shared the video alongside the caption, "Only in LA can you wear a bathing suit in October! It's so beautiful out... and first time to walk on my hands up and downstairs."

She performed more creative poses and heavy-gymnastics routines afterward and demonstrated effortless upside-down poses. A week before, she shared a similar post to celebrate his first anniversary since she took gymnastics classes.

The TikTok ban may be bad for a lot of people who enjoy the app, but at least we got to enjoy the peculiar clips above.

READ MORE: 3 Reason Why 'Mulan' Could FLOP After Several Delays, COVID-19 Crisis

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles