Kim Kardashian Kids: Everything You Need to Know About the Kardashian-West Children

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian undoudtedly have one of the most wonderful families in Hollywood despite the issues the parents of four kids are facing right now.

Last month, multiple sources exclusively told PEOPLE that the A-list couple has been considering to part ways. In fact, the idea was already on the table before the rapper even posted several controversial statements on Twitter.

One source disclosed that Kim Kardashian's kids -- North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm -- are still her priority although Kanye has not been taking his duties as a father seriously.

According to Us Weekly, a source claimed that Kim K felt like she was the only one who does the parenting and homeschooling of their four kids.

"Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye," the Us Weekly source said. "She is trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments, and it's hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can."

Despite all of that, the two has shown that they love their children and they put them first above anything else.

North West

The eldest among the Kim Kardashian kids, North West was born on June 15, 2013.

The 7-year-old North is following her mom's footsteps, as she is becoming quite a fashionista as she grows older. The KKW Beauty mogul often shares adorable pictures of North flaunting fab outfits that she styled all by herself.

She landed her first solo magazine cover for WWD Beauty in 2019.

"My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd !!!!" Kim announced the news on her Instagram account. "She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this!"

But who would have thought that this bright kid of Kim Kardashian almost never had a chance to live?

During his presidential campaign event in North Charleston, South Carolina, Kanye tearfully claimed that he stopped Kim from aborting their eldest daughter North.

"Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor," the rapper also wrote in one of his since-deleted tweets. "I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God I'm at the ranch ... come and get me."

Saint West

Kim referred to her now-4-year-old son as her "twin personality" ever since she gave birth to him on December 5, 2015.

Saint ultimately became the internet's favorite after the couple revealed his name on her official website.

Chicago West

Chicago became Kanye and Kim's first surrogate child in 2018.

"World, Meet Chicago West!" Kim announced that year. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl."

The couple also thanked the surrogate mother who carried the child on her womb for Kanye and Kim.

Little Chicago, who was named after her father's hometown, almost looks like her mother's twin sister.

Psalm West

Kanye and Kim's second surrogate child, Psalm, looks like a twin of his brother, Saint. It is almost impossible now to tell who is who!

The most interesting but worrying part Kim had to face before welcoming him was the fact that Psalm came around the same time as the Met Gala. Furthermore, the surrogacy news was accidentally revealed by Kim herself when she was out drinking.

It remains to be seen if there will be more Kim Kardashian kids in the future, though fans are certainly hoping so!

READ MORE: Kanye West Heartbreak: Rapper Slams Abortion in Latest Twitter Rant

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles