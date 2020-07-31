Kanye West Heartbreak: Rapper Slams Abortion in Latest Twitter Rant

After admitting that he and Kim Kardashian considered aborting their first child, Kanye West posted another series of Twitter rants to slam the idea of abortion.

On Friday, Kanye spoke out that he is anti-abortion before sharing again his experience about nearly ending Kim's first pregnancy.

"I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me," the 43-year-old rapper said. "I'm concerned for the world that feels you shouldn't cry about this subject," he wrote.

A few minutes later, the "No Church In The Wild" hitmaker shared the "tactic of 4 Ds," which he called "Distract, Discredit, Dismiss, To Destroy."

He also assured his fans that he is alright before urging them to contemplate what he has been saying online.

After whiich, Kanye West shared the statistics related to abortion, mentioning that 22,500,000 black babies have been aborted in the past 50 years.

Kanye, Kim Almost Gave Up North

West's recent anti-abortion update came after he shared during his first campaign rally that he and Kim considered getting an abortion while pregnant with their now-7-year-old daughter North.

"I almost killed my daughter. So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to," he confessed. "She stood up, and she protected that child."

The rapper also teared up as he tried to remember that his father wanted his mother to abort him.

"My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West, because my dad was too busy," Kanye added.

Kanye and Kim, who got married in 2014, share four children together -- North (7), Saint (4), Chicago (2), and Psalm (14 months old).

One week later, Ye apologized to the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star on Twitter for sharing such private information about their family as part of his bid for president of the United States.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," the Yeezy founder wrote. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you."

The father-of-four then asked the KKW Beauty mogul to forgive him. He also took his time to express his gratitude for having her in his life.

Kanye West's Claims About Abortion

Even before he held his rally, Kanye has been speaking up about abortion since 2019.

In an interview with radio host Big Boy, the "Flashing Lights" rapper claimed that democrats brainwashed black Americans and made them abort their children.

Per Kanye, those democrats controlled the black people because they were expected "to vote for whoever the white liberals said."

"Democrats had us voting [for] Democrats with food stamps for years, bro," he told Big Boy. "What're you talking about? Guns in the '80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children."

After Kanye West's Twitter rants, it's not wrong to expect him to reveal more controveries in the next few days.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber Makes Heartwarming Gesture For Kanye West Amid Divorce Troubles

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles