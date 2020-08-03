Zac Efron 2020: 3 Reasons Why the 'Baywatch' Star Is Moving Out of Los Angeles

Numerous Hollywood celebrities have packed their suitcases and left the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles in hopes of a peaceful life outside the U.S.

Stars like "Scream" actress Neve Campbell previously discussed her decision to leave the spotlight as she relocated to London in search of complete anonymity -- away from the entertainment scene.

Aside from Campbell, power couple Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban ditched their L.A. lifestyle and moved to Australia to be closer to the actress' mom who is battling a heart condition.

Just like Kidman, California-born actor Zac Efron is set to make a leap of faith as he looks to move down under this 2020.

Zac Efron 2020 Transformation

Apart from his major transformation in his Netflix documentary "Down to Earth with Zac Efron," the "17 Again" star has hinted at the possibility of leaving L.A. and retiring from acting.

"One major takeaway from this experience is that the locals maintain a low stress, yet active lifestyle well into old age. I'm definitely looking at my life a whole new way," he mentioned.

Furthermore, it was previously reported that the "Baywatch" star has been spotted on several occasions in Byron Bay alongside Aussie hottie Chris Hemsworth and "The Whitlams" frontman Tim Freedman.

Last month, a source confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that Efron has extended his stay in down under for personal reasons and not because of work.

After he expressed his urge that he might possibly quit the entertainment industry and settle in Australia, multiple reports cited various reasons as to why the former Disney star is leaving Los Angeles. Here are three of them:

"Unhappy" with Hollywood Lifestyle

According to TMZ, although Zac mentioned that he is "done with Hollywood," a source claimed that he just wanted a break from the paparazzi and living in and around Hollywood.

"While Zac wants to get far away from Tinseltown, we're told he isn't leaving the entertainment business at all -- he's just ready for a change of scenery."

Escaping COVID Pandemic

While the global health crisis continues to escalate in the U.S., based on the latest update, California now has the most number of positive cases and even surpassed New York, which was once considered the epicenter of the pandemic in America.

This has prompted "The Greatest Showman" actor to escape the city and spend his time in Australia during the onset of the coronavirus.

According to Daily Mail, he landed in the Northern New South Wales town right before the international borders closed due to the pandemic.

Following this, the new Zac Efron 2020 sees Byron Bay to be a safe place amid the outbreak. He even considered acquiring a beach house named The Boardwalk, which is said to be a lavish property that has a 12-meter magnesium pool, tropical gardens and a private beach access.

Seeking Healthy Lifestyle

The 2020 version of Zac Efron has drastically changed his views on Hollywood life, as he mentioned in his new docuseries for Netflix.

It appears that the Disney alum is now focused on having a healthy mind and physical well-being. He pointed out that living in Los Angeles is "not conducive" to a "long, happy" life.

'I'm definitely looking at my life a whole new way,' he tells Darin. 'I gotta get out of Hollywood, I'm done. It's not a place conducive to living a long, happy, mentally-sound life," Efron said.

He added that he "loved California" but it seems that the place is overcrowded and "clearly not leading to many centenarians."

