FreeBritney Campaign a Conspiracy Theory? Britney Spears’ Dad Thinks So!

Britney Spears' father broke his silence regarding the ongoing #FreeBritney movement.

Jamie Spears, who is the sole legal conservator of Britney, blasted fans who are labeling him as the villain in the pop star's 12-year long battle over her conservatorship.

According to The Post, per Page Six, Britney's 68-year-old dad expressed his outrage over allegations that he is benefitting from the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker's fortune.

"I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?" he told The Post.

In addition, Jamie called the #FreeBritney campaign as a "conspiracy theory" and insisted that the movement "is a joke."

"All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world doesn't have a clue," the Spears patriarch mentioned. "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

He also pointed out that he loves her daughter, so he asked fans to respect her current situation.

"People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It's horrible. We don't want those kinds of fans. I love my daughter," an emotional Jamie continued. "I love all my kids. But this is our business. It's private."

What Sparked #FreeBritney Campaign?

Over the past few months, the #FreeBritney campaign has received increased attention when Britney canceled her second Las Vegas residency "Britney: Domination" in January 2019 due to her father's poor health. It was followed by her hiatus on social media.

After three months of being silent on Instagram, the pop princess posted a cryptic message stating that she took some "me time" followed by a quote that read "Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, and spirit."

After which, a TMZ report surfaced that the "Womanizer" singer checked into a mental health facility because she was anxious over her dad's condition.

To add fuel to the fire, "Britney's Gram" -- a podcast dedicated to the pop icon -- received a worrying voicemail message through their hotline from someone who claimed to be a paralegal working with Spears' conservatorship.

The anonymous insider revealed that the "Born to Make You Happy" artist has actually been at the mental health facility since mid-January and was being held against her will.

"Basically, Britney was in rehearsals for Domination, they came to Jamie's attention that Britney was not taking her medication as prescribed. She was missing a lot of doses and full-on not taking them," the paralegal told the podcast.

Moreover, the source also mentioned that Jamie saw his illness as a scapegoat to get her daughter into the facility.

"Britney refused so he kept his word and pulled his support and he verbatim said 'blame it on my illness,'" the paralegal mentioned in a voicemail. "And that's when we get the January Instagram."

After her public meltdown in 2007, the pop princess was placed under an emergency "temporary" conservatorship. Her father was given the legal right to oversee Britney's decisions regarding her estate, health, business deals and her million dollar fortune.

Now 38 years old, Britney Spears has been in a 12-year legal arrangement after the judge has extended her conservatorship twice this year to "figure out what is best" for her.

