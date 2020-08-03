Queen Elizabeth 'Can Kill' Ghislaine Maxwell For Prince Andrew? The Truth

It seems like Queen Elizabeth II would do just about anything to protect her favorite son, Prince Andrew, even if it means to take another person's life.

In a report by Globe, they claimed that the Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend, and madame of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been "marked for death" by the British royal family.

The outlet's sources said that while Maxwell awaits her trial while incarcerated, she reportedly "fear she's marked for death by powerful forces desperate to protect the British monarchy."

Sources further added that there had been secret phone intercepts that point to Queen Elizabeth II, or someone close to the queen, who reportedly "ordered a hit" on Maxwell so she won't have a chance to expose details of Prince Andrew and Epstein's relationship.

The source said, "Make no mistake - Ghislaine is next! She knows too much! She's the keeper of Epstein's sick secrets involving a who's who of powerful men."

According to Globe, one of those powerful men includes the Duke of York. Because of that, the source revealed that the monarchy was simply not taking any chances.

A hit team from Britain's MI6 has said to have been given the go-signal to silence Maxwell before she cuts a plea deal.

Meanwhile, a friend close to Ghislaine Maxwell told Globe, allegedly, that the former madame is already afraid she'll end up the same way as Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell last year after an apparent suicide.

A popular conspiracy theory claims that the disgraced financier was actually murdered, and the people involved just made it seem like a suicide.

Gossip Cop looked into Globe's story and debunked the entire thing.

The publication claim that the British monarchy doesn't rule over anything, adding, if they wanted to kill Ghislaine Maxwell to stop her from spilling some secrets, they should have already done it.

And if somebody else wants Maxwell dead, it could also be ordered by other influential people who don't want their secrets exposed.

Mirror UK reported what's inside Ghislaine Maxwell's files, which are now part of civil court documents.

The documents were made public despite Maxwell's efforts to keep them private.

Some of the allegations against Prince Andrew included paying Virginia Giuffre, who was 17 at that time, one of the royal's alleged victims, was paid $1,000 for spending two days alone with the dad-of-two.

Papers also suggest that the 60-year-old Prince "took part in an orgy with minors."

"Epstein instructed Jane Doe # 3 that she was to give the Prince whatever he demanded and required Jane Doe # 3 to report to him the details of the sexual abuse," the document said.

It was also claimed that Prince Andrew lobbied for Epstein to have a shorter sentence.

He was said to have urged US prosecutors to approve a shorter sentence, avoiding serious charges.

These papers were part of a 2015 defamation case that was settled two years ago between Giuffre and Maxwell.

The document also stated that both Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein told the girls not to recruit black girls for sex and with the pedophile using teenage minors in a blackmail plot.

