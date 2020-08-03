Kendall Jenner Instagram: 5 Hottest IG Photos of KUWTK Star

Kendall Jenner is the oldest daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner and is one of the most successful supermodels in the world.

Given her slim frame, beautiful looks and statuesque height, there's no doubt that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is excellent at what she does.

Despite having only 135 million Instagram followers, Kendall Jenner is reportedly being paid $611,000 for sponsored posts.

In terms of IG wealth, Buzzbingo reported that Kendall Jenner has an Insta-Income of $15.9 million, as she is ranked one in terms of top earners with 26 ad posts, while her sister Kylie, though earning $1.27 million per post, has only an Insta-Income of $3.8 million.

Ever wonder why Kendall Jenner is one of the most-followed people on IG?

It's all because of her incredibly sexy and sultry snaps.

Here are the top five sexy posts Kendall Jenner has posted on her Instagram.

Last week, Kendall Jenner opened her doors to Architectural Digest, giving her millions of fans a glimpse of what the inside of her relaxing Los Angeles home.

Aside from showing off where her hard-earned money went, Kendall Jenner also shared an Instagram picture of her recent Chanel shoot published in Chaos SixtyNine magazine.

The 24-year-old went topless on the 5th Posterbook edition of the magazine dedicated to the French luxury brand.

Kendall was dressed in only sexy lingerie, gloves and puts her supermodel legs on display.

Nobody could ever break the lockdown orders of each state, not even the wealthiest celebrities.

Missing the beach, and the beautiful places around the world, Kendall Jenner posted a throwback pic on her IG when she was in The Bahamas with her sisters.

The vacation was said to have taken place in February, where she and her sister Kylie Jenner were seen creating some hot photoshoots while under the sun while playing with the waves.

This Instagram post has only one picture of Kendall Jenner wearing a cute printed bikini, but her 135 million followers were also graced with another photo where she wore a lovely green two-piece.

Kendall Jenner showed her IG followers some cheeky display in a throwback photo when she went out as a Victoria's Secret Angel for a Halloween caption.

Who could ever forget that moment when Kendall, Kylie Jenner, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian were all dressed up as Victoria's Secret Angels in 2018?

In the saucy throwback picture, the Vogue cover girl showed off her peachy behind as she looks over her shoulder. The wings even give the entire image that sultry effect.

Kendall Jenner always makes waves when she poses nude for the camera.

In an IG post in July 2019, Kendall Jenner is always so confident posting pictures of herself for everyone to see.

And it's not even surprising because the brunette beauty has one of the best-looking bodies out there.

This specific photo for a brand just proved that the 5 ft. 10 ½ served straight fire. Kendall is just gorgeous.

The model was hanging out in Greece with her best friends, and it seemed like Kendall Jenner packed some eye-catching bikinis for her trip.

Kendall Jenner shared a snap on her Instagram with a mirror shot of her disposable camera, showing off her toned body and the cheeky yellow bikini.

The previous months before that vacation, she was spotted in a silver bikini, but the brighter yellow one impacted her millions of fans.

Just look at how perfect the bikini and her body looks.

READ MORE: Top 7 Highlights on The Michelle Obama Podcast Featuring Former POTUS Barack Obama

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles